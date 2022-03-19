Zach Braff has been promoting his recent film, Cheaper by the Dozen which is now available on Disney+. The film is a remake of the 1950 and 2003 films of the same name. However, most know him from his leading role as J.D in hit sit-com Scrubs, and in a recent interview with ComicBookMovie.com, he made it clear that just like us he had no clue whether the show would return.

The initial Scrubs format ended with season eight, seeing J.D leave Sacred Heart to be closer to his son, but the series was pushed for one more season in the form of Scrubs: Med School. Though many of the cast returned for this the format was not the same and fans of the show were not happy with it having been pushed to an extra season that felt unnecessary. Despite this, Braff still gets asked if there will be a revival:

I don’t know. I do get asked it every single day, even when I’m not doing a press junket.

Braff tells fans hoping for a return of the show:

For now, we’re going to stick with our podcast – Fake Doctors, Real Friends – and if you’re not listening, please check it out. You can get it wherever you get your podcasts.

The podcast sees real-life friends Braff and Donald Faison, discuss the show and their roles as best friends, J.D and Turk, one episode at a time.

Braff played the lead character J.D, a doctor at Sacred Heart Hospital. Though the sitcom is an ensemble show with a variety of main characters and fun side characters, it predominantly follows J.D’s journey from resident to talented physician under the scowling gaze of mentor Dr Cox.

He does give some potential hope though, continuing

I think one day, because there’s so much clamouring for it (which I’m so grateful for), that I imagine there will be some incarnation. Whether it’s a TV movie or limited series or something. We’ll do something.

Scrubs (NBC) Season 6, 2006-2007 Episode: My Perspective Airdate: February 15, 2007 Shown: Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, Zach Braff

For fans wanting to see more of the cast, there is also set to be a cast reunion at the ATX Television Festival. Braff’s newest film is breezy and family-friendly, telling the story of the blended Baker family as father Paul (Braff) tries to expand their breakfast diner restaurant. He can also be seen in other projects in front of behind the camera such as Garden State and Ted Lasso,

Catch Braff in his most recent project, Cheaper by the Dozen, which is now streaming on Disney+ where you can also find all episodes of Scrubs.