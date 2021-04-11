Zachary Quinto Says He’s Open To Starring In A Spock TV Series

We haven’t seen the Kelvin timeline cast for a whole five years at this point, not since Star Trek: Beyond arrived in 2016, but fans haven’t given up hope that Chris Pine and company could return for another interstellar outing. Of course, these days movie franchises are spinning off onto the small screen, so it’s feasible that the alternate Enterprise crew may feature in a Paramount Plus series. And, if the opportunity arose, it seems like Zachary Quinto wouldn’t mind starring in his own show as Spock.

Pop Culture spoke with Quinto recently and asked him about what the future might hold for him in the Star Trek universe. As you’d expect, he made clear that he and the rest of the cast would love to reprise their roles in a fourth movie. When the concept of a Spock TV series was floated to him, meanwhile, Quinto revealed that he would be “open” to it. It sounds like he would have to see what the story would entail to properly sign on, but he’s not saying never.

“It’s so hard to say. I consider anything and everything that comes into my experience and I consider it on an individual basis based on criteria that are specific to that time and those circumstances. It’s hard to be theoretical about things,” Quinto told PopCulture, reiterating while he has not moved on from the character, he is not going to “feel attached” to any expectations just yet. “I love that character. I love that world. I think there’s a lot of possibilities of storytelling in there and I’d certainly be open to any conversation, but it depends on the who, what, where when and how and why — and like all those questions that can only be answered in specifics, not necessarily hypothetically. So we’ll see.”

Star Trek Beyond Gallery 1 of 51

Click to skip



































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The idea of the Kelvin universe continuing on streaming is an intriguing one. Paramount is busy expanding the Prime universe in various ways right now, including with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a Discovery follow-up that’ll feature Ethan Peck’s iteration of Spock. While he’s not necessarily the main character of that show, that’s Anson Mount’s Christopher Pike, its existence probably means that a Quinto Spock series is unlikely to happen at this juncture.

Then again, some sort of mega crossover between the two timelines would be a huge deal, and evidence has suggested that the studio has been considering such a thing. Imagine Peck and Quinto’s Spocks coming face to face. We’ve already seen how the Kelvin Vulcan reacted to Nimoy’s older Spock Prime and it could be interesting to see how he interacts with Peck’s less-experienced version.

Remember, Star Trek 4 is officially on its way, as this week, Paramount assigned it an official release date – June 9th, 2023. We just don’t know if it’s a continuation of previous films or a reboot.