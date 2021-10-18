Zombie Captain America Makes His Disneyland Debut & Fans Are In Love

Have you ever thought “I like Captain America but he’s just too… alive?” Well, you’re in luck. Zombie Captain America, from Marvel’s What If…? series, is alive (?) and well at Disney California Adventure.

In various tweets, the character, with his zombie face and tattered uniform, is shown emerging from a door at the Avengers campus in the park. He then shows off some pretty impressive moves for someone who’s undead.

The character appeared for the park’s Oogie Boogie Bash, Disney’s Halloween party featuring some of its most iconic characters. It runs from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31. A notice on the Disneyland website says the event is completely sold out, but that other attractions are still available.

Here’s another look from a different angle.

No cause this just proves Disney would make such a cool haunt event during Halloween 😳 like zombie Captain America genuinely looks terrifying here. pic.twitter.com/jUto39S63h — inkiad🏳️‍🌈 (@Inkiadk) October 18, 2021

In the an episode of animated series What if…?, an apocalyptic virus outbreak turns infected into zombies. The Avengers travel to San Francisco to contain the outbreak and are immediately met by a zombie hoard.

He’s bitten by a miniature Hank Pym and then infects other members of the team. He’s eventually killed by his own shield, wielded by Bucky Barnes. The shield cuts zombie Cap in half.

There’s a possibility we’ll see more zombie Avengers at Avengers Campus at Disneyland soon, according to this tweet.

Yes the Zombie Avengers are going to be a staple in the future at Oogie Boogie Bash to draw more crowds to Avengers Campus during the party. Zombie Captain America is a test to see how guest interactions go. #disneyland #OogieBoogieBash pic.twitter.com/p771xQu9Jg — BOOtiful Tomorrow TV (@DisneyIRLTV) October 18, 2021

Disney is not letting Zombie Captain America fever die down any time soon, and has a lot of merch involved with the character, including action figures.

We can only hope more pictures hit the internet if more zombies from Marvel’s What If…? hit Disneyland soon!