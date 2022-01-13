Fans of New Girl will be treated to a brand new re-watch podcast of the show, reuniting its stars — Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone, and Lamorne Morris — to serve as co-hosts.

The podcast will be called Welcome to Our Show and premieres later this month with subsequent episodes dropping each Monday.

For many of us, listening to podcasts can sometimes feel like being in on a conversation with old friends, so it’ll be especially interesting to hear the casual behind-the-scenes stories from New Girl‘s stars as if they were our house guests regaling us with some choice anecdotes. Along those lines, the podcast is being touted as full of reminiscences about each episode from the stars, as well as never-before-told stories and favorite memories, reports TV Insider.

First debuting on Fox in 2011, New Girl spanned seven seasons, concluding in 2018. It centers around a quirky teacher, Jess (Deschanel), after she moves into a Los Angeles loft with three roommates, who are all men, after a breakup. Jess, who the show largely centered around, had Jake John’s Nick, Max Greenfield’s Schmidt and Morris’ Winston as roommates. Recurring characters also included Damon Wayans Jr.’s Coach and Jess’ best friend, Simone’s Cece.

“I am overjoyed to work again with two of my favorite people, Lamorne and Hannah, and to get to relive some of our favorite moments from the seven years we worked on New Girl,” said Deschanel, in a prepared statement.

Adding to that sentiment, Simone said she was excited about answering the many questions fans often ask them, such as “the actual rules of True American” and “ping pong etiquette with Prince.”

“Zooey, Lamorne, and I have missed each other so much, and I’m so excited that we’ve created a show where we can finally answer those questions and share so many untold crazy New Girl stories that happened while we made the show!” she said.

Morris also said his inbox and social media feeds are regularly flooded with requests to tell behind-the-scene stories from the show.

“We’re so pumped that iHeart is giving us this platform to connect with our fans. So dope. All of their questions will be answered….and we also tell weird stories,” he said.

You’ll be able to check out the Welcome to Our Show podcast’s first episode on January 24.