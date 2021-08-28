Lupita Nyong’o Shares Moving Tribute To Chadwick Boseman On Anniversary Of His Death

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o has shared a moving tribute to friend and Marvel universe colleague Chadwick Boseman on social media today, to mark the first anniversary of his death. The actor, who is beloved around the world for his portrayal of Wakandan king T’Challa, passed away on August 28th, 2020 following a private battle with cancer.

To mark 12 months since this day, Nyong’o took to Twitter to post a touching throwback photo of herself and Boseman, depicting the pair enjoying a laugh together. In her caption to the image, she shared some heartfelt words.

“I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do…” the actress wrote. “One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.”

Nyong’o made her MCU debut in 2018’s Black Panther as Nakia, a War Dog – an undercover Wakandan spy – and former Dora Milaje who’d had a relationship with the monarch in the past. Boseman and Nyong’o’s on-screen chemistry was terrific and it’s a real shame she never appeared in Captain America: Civil War or the two Avengers films alongside him so we could’ve had more of their dynamic.

The Oscar-winning star will reprise Nakia for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is filming now. Ryan Coogler is back to write and direct the sequel, with Nyong’o returning alongside most of the cast from the first film, such as Letitia Wright (Shuri), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Angela Bassett (Ramonda) and Martin Freeman (Everett Ross). Michaela Coel is also joining them, along with Dominique Thorne – ahead of her Ironheart TV series.

We’ve been promised that Chadwick Boseman will not be replaced by either another actor or recreated with digital effects. Nonetheless, the sequel will pay tribute to the much-missed star. Wakanda Forever hits theaters on July 8th, 2022.