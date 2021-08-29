If you’re not heavy on YouTube, odds are you’re not going to recognize the name Markiplier. However, Markiplier is one of the most successful YouTubers of the platform’s first generation. He’s most notorious for his game playthroughs of indie and horror games, including the Five Nights at Freddy’s series, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, and Happy Wheels. Over the years, Markiplier has made a decent living off his gameplay and sketch comedies by collaborating with other famous YouTubers like Pew Die Pie. But how tall is the 32-year-old YouTuber?

Markiplier, whose real name is Mark Edward Fischbach, is a small-time writer, producer, and actor featured in various big movies and short films. The guy has even managed to rub shoulders with big-name celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel and Jack Black. But for the most part, Markiplier has been a YouTube personality. For the better part of the last decade. And according to Celebrity Net Worth, Markiplier’s YouTube streaming has landed him a net worth of $35 million thanks to the 29 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Warning: The following footage contains adult language and content!!

Nominated for several Streamy Awards, Markiplier has become one of the go-to YouTube personalities for game playthroughs, and his success has landed him several entertainment deals throughout his career. In 2014, he joined the comic book publisher Red Giant Entertainment’s board of shareholders and later starred in his own comic book series. And also, in the same year, he signed with media group Endeavour to expand his brand further into other branches of entertainment like acting.

He now owns a fashion brand called Cloak with fellow YouTuber Jacksepticeye, which he launched in 2018 and currently hosts podcasts like 3 Peens In A Podcast and Distractible; while in addition, he produces YouTube Premium movies like 2019’s “A Heist With Markiplier.”

So How Tall Is Markiplier?

At first glance, you wouldn’t guess the 32-year-old YouTuber star is only 5′ 10″, even though he sometimes looks like he’s exactly 6ft. But then again, it’s not like we see him often outside of YouTube, and with all the special effects that videos have nowadays, it’s easy not to pay attention to the small difference of a few inches.