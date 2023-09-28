How much does Markiplier make?

Mark Edward Fischbach is more well known by his online moniker, Markiplier. Since 2012, he’s been making videos on YouTube for his dedicated viewers. Markiplier’s most popular videos are Let’s Plays (made popular not only by Markiplier, but also YouTubers like PewDiePie) that broadcast a gradual playthrough of a given game for his channel. This was especially true for his playthroughs of the Five Nights at Freddy’s games, which garnered him over a billion cumulative views.

His channel overall has over 20 billion views, making him one of the most popular YouTubers ever. But how does this translate financially? It turns out, Markiplier is not only pretty famous. He’s also got quite a large sum of money to his name, and it only seems to be increasing with every passing year. Here’s exactly how much, at least according to recent estimates.

How much money does YouTuber Markiplier make?

Markiplier has been known as a wealthy and famous YouTuber for awhile, but that doesn’t mean his wealth has stopped accumulating during his continued run as a popular content creator. As 2023 approaches its end, Forbes posted its Top Creators of 2023 list. Markiplier made the list, earning a spot at number thirteen. Forbes estimates that in the last year, Markiplier earned $30 million. This is just an estimate by Forbes. That said, Markiplier has not only YouTube in his lap, but also projects like a horror movie.

The first big break Markiplier had via YouTube was his coverage of Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a horror video game which has gained lots of traction in early 2010s YouTube. Since that initial spike in growth, Markiplier has continue to grow his career even beyond YouTube or basic content creation. From podcasts, to television appearances, and even an OnlyFans page, Markiplier has firmly diversified himself. He is unlikely to stop introducing himself to new projects and endeavors, which many long-term fans of his find exciting.

While he didn’t manage to earn the number one spot on the Forbes Top Creator list, it’s still important to keep this fact in reference to the sheer amount of fame and fortune on the list. Names above him are globally famous, even some being known by older generations that typically don’t frequent YouTube. Markiplier is still insanely wealthy and well-known, possibly even being considered a household name amongst younger generations. And he likely isn’t leaving the Forbes annual lists any time soon.