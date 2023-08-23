What is PewDiePie’s net worth?

Not as much as it used to be.

There’s a lot of exciting things happening in PewDiePie‘s life. He doesn’t have the time to steam hours of Minecraft gameplay like he used to, especially not when he’s officially become a dad. After moving to Japan with his long-time girlfriend Marzia Bisognin, the couple tied the knot on Aug. 19, 2019. Three years later, their son Björn was born July 11, 2023.

PewDiePie has since semi-retired from YouTube, uploading much less frequently and prioritizing his responsibilities as a parent. This transition occurred shortly after he had been dethroned by the Indian music label T Series, founded by Gulshan Kumar, for the most subscribers on YouTube. MrBeast claims he’s determined to take back the top spot to “avenge” PewDiePie.

PewDiePie registered his YouTube channel in April 2010, focusing on video game commentaries in his early years. Some of his earliest content focused on mainstream titles such as Minecraft and Call of Duty, although he was particularly noted for his Let’s Plays of Amnesia: The Dark Descent. By 2011, the channel had amassed 60,000 subscribers, then saw a significant surge the following year, jumping to 700,000.

Image via YouTube

According to Celebrity Net Worth, PewDiePie has amassed a net worth of an estimated $40 million. This is a mere fraction of his YouTube competitor MrBeast’s net worth, which is around $100 million.

MrBeast officially overtook PewDiePie to claim the number one spot for most subscribers on Nov. 14, 2022. As of this writing, MrBeast himself was overtaken by T Series, thereby bumping him to second place.

Right now, PewDiePie is adjusting to parenthood with his wife Marzia and posts occasional videos every month.