How to add and Switch Between Accounts on TikTok

TikTok is one of the world’s most popular social media websites, with the app being downloaded over 2 billion times as of 2020. However, sometimes one account may not be enough, especially for content creators who make distinctive forms of content or those who want to maintain separate work and personal profiles.

Thankfully, adding new accounts to TikTok and switching between your various accounts is extremely easy. Here is everything you need to know about using multiple TikTok accounts.

Switching Between TikTok Accounts

If you are already logged in to more than one TikTok account, you can simply jump between them without hassle. To do this, you’ll need to head to your profile page by clicking on the “Me” icon on the lower-right. Once you are on this page, click your display name at the top of the screen.

This will open up a dropdown menu. This menu will show all of the accounts you currently have logged in to TikTok. Simply tap the name you want to use to go right to it.

Adding A New TikTok Account

However, if you want to add a new TikTok account, you’ll have to go through a couple of extra steps. Once again, go to your profile page and click on the name at the top of the screen.

This will open the switch accounts dialogue. At the bottom of this menu is an option labelled “Add Account,” with a large plus sign next to it. Tapping on this option will open up a log-in window. This window will give you several options, including allowing you to make a new account using either your Twitter or Google log-ins.

If you already have a second account, scroll to the bottom of the window. You will find an “Already have an account? Log In” option. Click this option to be taken directly to a log-in screen. This screen will allow you to log into the other account using your email and password. You can also use other services to log into the account. These services include Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click the one you wish to use and enter your username and password to log into the account. If you want to switch back to the other profile or add even more TikTok profiles. You can simply repeat this process. However, at the current time, TikTok only allows you to have a maximum of five accounts logged in at once.