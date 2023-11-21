The best Thanksgiving songs for kids

These sure fire crowd pleasers are definitely going to get the kids up and moving.

It’s that time of year again! That magical time when your uncle says something weird and unexpected, and your grandfather falls asleep at the table again. We’re talking about Thanksgiving, of course.

If you have little ones running around, it can be hard to get them into the turkey time spirit of the whole thing, but fortunately there are songs to help with that. Thanksgiving songs are a tried and true tradition, and a great way to get everyone in the spirit of the season. While there are plenty of Thanksgiving songs for adults, what about ones for the smaller people in your family?

While a lot of the songs are children staples, we get a few celeb cameos like Leon Bridges and Baby Shark.

Don’t worry, we’ve listened to (what feels like) thousands of songs to find the absolute perfect ones to add to your kids’ playlists. The following songs hit all the right notes: they’re easy to remember, to mimic and they’re a whole lot of fun for the whole family. Without further ado, let’s talk turkey.

“Turkey Stop”

This is a fun song that’s also a dance-along! It’s got some “Simon Says”-like movements, but also incorporates a fun “stop” into each line, so the kiddies can not only sing along, but have a blast dancing along, too.

“Thankful for Friends”

This Thanksgiving banger features a young Leon Bridges singing about the power of friendship during the season. It originally appeared on an episode of Sesame Street, and it showcases Bridges’ silky- smooth vocals centered around a positive and uplifting message.

“Gobble Gobble Turkey Wobble”

Another easy crowd-pleaser with built-in dance moves. Hard to imagine kids not loving this one, with its easy melody and instructions. The video is pretty fun as well, with people of all shapes and sizes doing the Turkey Wobble.

“It Smells Like Thanksgiving”

This one features everybody’s favorite jug band instrument: The fiddle. Very repetitive, with the ability for young children to substitute their own foods in “the oven.” There are fun dance breaks as well.

“10 Little Turkeys”

This one’s a fun counting song that’s easy to sing along to at home. It’s got a very easy rhythm, and the lyrics are repetitive to the point where children should pick up on them fairly easily. By the time we’re down to one turkey, everyone should be able to sing along to this fun tune.

“Over the River and Through the Woods”

This one started out as a fun children’s poem, but now it’s set to music. It’s immediately familiar and catchy, and really easy to sing along to after a few listens. Because it’s so well known, there’s a good chance older members of the family will be able to sing along as well.

“Turkey Hokey Pokey”

A Thanksgiving take on a classic. Instead of putting out your arm, you’re putting your wings out, and various other bird body parts. This is one you might have to hear over and over again if it catches on with the kiddies.

“Baby Shark’s Thanksgiving Day”

Few children’s song have recently captured the attention of the world the way “Baby Shark” did when it burst on the scene in 2015. So what list of children’s songs would be complete without some version of the song? In this one, sharks are making Thanksgiving dinner, and singing along.

“Tofurkey Song”

Here’s a fun one for all the little vegans and vegetarians out there. Or, if your child is curious about why — or how — non-turkey eaters make their way through the holiday, then this informational ditty will solve all that for you.

“Thanksgiving Theme”

A cross-generational banger that’s probably more crowd pleasing to adults, due to nostalgia. It’s the Thanksgiving theme from A Charlie Brown Christmas, and it’s an absolute delight. You can almost see those little Charlie Brown rascals dancing up a storm.

“VeggieTales: The Thankfulness Song”

A great song for faith-based kids about thankfulness. It tells the tale of a family that doesn’t have much, but a daughter who finds a way to be grateful for everything around her. The video is, of course, in the classic VeggieTales style and look.

“If You’re Thankful and You Know It”

It’s the “If you’re happy and you know it” song, but turned into a very easily singable Thanksgiving song. The kids will be clapping, stomping, and shouting their way into the season like no other. It’s nice and slow to help with listening skills, and it’s tailor-made for everyone to sing along to at home.

“Powwow: Thanksgiving Song”

This Native American song inspires children to get up and move, and to think about the natural world around them. It’s full of Native sounds and easy dances to mimic. The singer impersonates different animals in nature, and does easy variations on them, with dancing. It’s educational and fun at the same time.

“Albuquerque Turkey”

Children’s song legend Dr. Jean has always been known for songs that help children learn rhyming and word play in simplistic, easy to understand ways, and this gem is no different. Set to the tune of the American Western folk ballad Oh My Darling, Clementine, this one will have your kids dancing and prancing around in no time.

“Mahalo”

It’s always good to introduce children to new cultures and ideas, and this Hawaiian-inspired song explains that “Mahalo” means “thankful.” It also features a performer interpreting the song lyrics is ASL, for those hearing impaired children out there. A perfect Thanksgiving song for everyone.

“A Turkey Dance”

Remember “Turkey Stop?” If this one doesn’t top it, it at least is just as good. With easily teachable dance moves and very repetitive lyrics, this one is kind of a how-to dance and song. It’s perfect for all ages, but right in the sweet spot for kids age 4 and up.

“Little Pilgrim”

This one’s set to the tune of “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” so the melody will be instantly recognizable to kids and adults alike. It tells a story of the first Thanksgiving, and reminds children to be thankful for everything they have in the world.