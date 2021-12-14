TikTok has millions of unique creators around the globe that share tons of content on its platform each and every day. With that many videos and creators in circulation, it only makes sense that the option exists to support some of your favorites.

One way you can do that is by using Coins to redeem emoticons for use on livestreams. Emoticons will display during a creator’s stream and offer them a small financial kickback from their cost. There’s a variety of different emoticons that can be used in exchange for Coins, but before you can do so, you’ll need to get some Coins for yourself.

How to get Coins on TikTok

The method to getting Coins on TikTok will require real-life money and should only be done with careful consideration. Once you’ve decided to purchase TikTok Coins, the process is extremely simple.

First, boot up the TikTok app on your iOS or Android device and select your profile from the bottom panel. Next, select the ellipsis (three dots) next to your profile name and select “Balance” from the Privacy and Settings menu. From the Balance screen, select Recharge and from the list of Coin tiers, select the one corresponding to the amount you’d like to spend. Next you’ll be asked to pay for the transaction, which can be done with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or with a credit card. Once you’ve paid and the transaction has been completed, you’ll get a notification saying that it was successful and the Coins will be added to the balance on your account.

There’s no way to get Coins other than this method of spending real-life currency. Any “Coin generators” or other sites claiming to be giving out free Coins are not genuine and should be avoided at all costs.

Be sure to check right back here for all things TikTok, including news, tips, tricks, and highlights of viral trends.