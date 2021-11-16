How To Get Verified On TikTok

On any social media platform, having a verified account is a prestigious accomplishment for creators hoping to solidify their brands. As more people make their living utilizing social media, those verification check marks can make a big difference in the type of success a creator is able to achieve. If you’re on TikTok, the concept behind verified accounts is really not that different from other social platforms. So how does one go about getting a verified account on TikTok?

According to TikTok’s official page, “TikTok’s verified badge is an easy way for notable figures to let users know they’re seeing authentic content, and it helps to build trust among high profile accounts and their followers. For celebrities, non-profits, or official brand pages, this badge builds an important layer of clarity with the TikTok community.”

What TikTok doesn’t reveal is a clear set of guidelines for how to get verified. Other social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram let you apply for verification. That doesn’t mean it’s necessarily easier to get verified, but it’s a little more straightforward. Each of the sites has its own set of qualifications that they’re looking for users to meet in order to be verified. Facebook likes to verify accounts that are professional and official representations of a brand, while Twitter accounts have to fall under one of six different categories.

TikTok is not as formal as the other sites with their criteria, so what do you do if you want that coveted blue check mark? Basically, the same thing you’ve been doing on every other social media platform: build your online presence so that your authenticity cannot be denied.

Find your niche and consistently produce content

According to HootSuite, establishing any brand means creating authentic content on a daily basis. Once you become known for something, it will be easy to attract, keep, and grow your following. This is why it’s important to start developing catchy, engaging material and producing that content consistently.

It’s also advisable to keep up with TikTok challenges and any hashtags related to them. Participating in TikTok trends will help keep you under TikTok’s radar and build up your brand with users. You will also want to keep up with the songs and artists that are trending on the platform; incorporating them in your videos can become an easy way to capitalize on their popularity.

You’ll also want to study your audience demographics⏤their locations and the times that they’re most active. This can help you decide on the best times to post your content and also help you measure its impact.

Build your brand in other media

Even if you’re not an established celebrity or a huge social media influencer, having your brand featured in other forms of media outside of TikTok can help you earn that verified badge. This can include getting featured in a magazine, newspaper, television, or radio. It also helps if you have a growing presence in other online media like YouTube or on podcasts with other highly regarded creators. Both are great ways to get your name out there in social media.

How To Get Verified On TikTok 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Being verified on other social media platforms

It can also help if you are already verified on one of the other social media networks like Twitter or Instagram. Having a check mark from one of these sites can help a great deal when you’re trying to get verified on TikTok, as it basically lets TikTok know that you’re a person with real online authority without having to prove it through other forms of media. Of course, you’re going to have to put in the same amount of work to get verified on other sites, but once you obtain a check mark somewhere else, it certainly makes it easier when applying for verification on other platforms.

Make a viral account

This goes without saying, but having a video go viral on TikTok will greatly increase your chances of getting verified. Once you make it on the site’s For You page, you’ll have a good chance to add a major boost to your followers and views, which will keep you on TikTok’s radar.

Though there isn’t a scientific formula per se for going viral on TikTok, it’s an unspoken understanding that high activity and engagement are two of the key metrics that TikTok looks for when verifying accounts. If you just so happen to go viral, you’ll definitely achieve hitting both objectives with one stone.

Though going viral on TikTok is easier to achieve than it is on Instagram, you’ll still need to know a few strategies in order to set yourself up for success. There are many blog sites with social media gurus and marketing analysts who are more than happy to give you a few tips. So far, writer Emily Blackwood from Backlight Blog has been one of the most thorough and consistent with her social media tutorials. If you’re looking for the most comprehensive information on how to go viral, she’s definitely a good source to check out.

Following the rules

One thing that is crucial to remember when trying to get TikTok verification is that the platform will not reward accounts that violate their community guidelines and terms of service. If you are an account holder who is constantly flagged for violating those rules, then any chances of you getting verified will go down the drain.

TikTok is ultimately meant to be fun for both the users and their followers, so don’t get too hung up on trying to go viral and get verified. If you push too hard, it will show in your content and that can also cause you to lose traction with your existing followers. Instead, simply strive to follow the above suggestions and take your time hitting each goal in a natural and organic way. Eventually, if everything goes right, you’ll be looking at a TikTok verification badge in no time.