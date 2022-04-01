How to use the new TikTok Library feature

In a statement released on March 29, video-sharing app TikTok announced an exciting new feature it calls “Library.” Library is an in-app creation tool that will integrate material from GIPHY, the searchable online database of GIFs, clips, and memes, allowing users to splice the content into their own videos.

According to the statement, Library will allow users to utilize “clips from their favorite shows, GIFs, memes and more by seamlessly integrating them into their TikTok videos.” Library will initially be populated with material directly available from GIPHY including GIPHY clips – GIFs that also feature audio content. Users will be able to grab content directly from Library and “incorporate it into their unique storytelling on TikTok.”

Clips available upon launch will include:

Reactions: much like GIFs, content that captures a raw emotional reaction and are relatable to users make perfect Clips Quotes: memorable catchphrases and quotable moments from notable personalities People: fandom is real, and people look for their favorite celebrities, athletes, etc. to help express themselves Iconic moments: whether it’s an awards speech, beloved TV characters, or game-changing play, these big moments are bound to be shareable conversation starters – via TikTok’s statement

TikTok hopes to expand Library’s content over time and grow to include “additional content sources, audio and sounds, text templates, creator content, and more, as we continue to innovate and spark creativity for our community.”

TikTok began rolling out the feature on Tuesday. If you don’t currently have it, expect the service to become available on your TikTok app very soon.

Once Library is available, there are only four steps required to use it:

Launch TikTok, and click the ‘Record’ button to open the camera. Click the ‘Library’ icon in the sidebar. This opens the Library function. Now use the search bar to find content. You may also scroll through the trending content to see popular content being used in other clips. Make your selection and trim the clip to the desired length, then return to the shoot page to continue capturing content.

Have fun and good luck! Your next video clip interaction may just be the new TikTok trend.