‘Past life tattoos maybe?’: Man left mystified when old lady at the doctor’s office gushes over his tattoos, but he doesn’t have any

It is nice when a stranger compliments your tattoos. Although there is less stigma now in most societies compared to in the past, you might still get the occasional judging glance when you display them. So, it’s gratifying when someone you do not know takes the time to appreciate the artwork on your body. But, what if someone admires your tattoos when you do not have any?

This is the situation this TikToker’s boyfriend, Bill, found himself in when he walked into a Doctor’s office for an appointment, and an older lady who works there started rambling about the tattoos he doesn’t have.

It’s a mystery: What was this lady seeing, that no one else is capable of?

Which tattoos specifically?

The TikToker, Jordan The Grey, recounts the story as she reads from the text messages she exchanged with her boyfriend at the time of the bizarre encounter.

Jordan reasonably suggests that the lady, perhaps due to bad eyesight, may have mistaken Bill’s chest hair for a chest tattoo. In order to dispel the mystery, she proposes that he ask the lady to point out the exact tattoos she likes the most.

Unfortunately, according to what Jordan indicates in the comments, the lady left before Bill got to ask her the million-dollar question. So, even though many commenters request an update that would satiate their curiosity, it does not seem like there is going to be any. Unless, for some stroke of fate, Bill happens upon the same lady and finally gets to inquire into what she was referring to when she said “nice tats.”

Some netizens in the comments agree with the logical assumption that the lady could have had vision problems which led her to mistakenly conclude that she was seeing tattoos on Bill. Others made less credible but more entertaining guesses: “Past life tattoos maybe?! 🤨”

We may never know what the lady saw. But, if no one hasn’t written it yet, a character with the power to perceive one’s past tattoos could make for an interesting piece of fiction.

