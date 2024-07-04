Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
TikToker's boyfriend's tattoos
Screengrabs jordanthegreywitch/TikTok
Category:
Videos
News
Social Media

‘Past life tattoos maybe?’: Man left mystified when old lady at the doctor’s office gushes over his tattoos, but he doesn’t have any

This lady either had a peculiar superpower or super bad eyesight.
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
|
Published: Jul 4, 2024 09:43 am

It is nice when a stranger compliments your tattoos. Although there is less stigma now in most societies compared to in the past, you might still get the occasional judging glance when you display them. So, it’s gratifying when someone you do not know takes the time to appreciate the artwork on your body. But, what if someone admires your tattoos when you do not have any?

Recommended Videos

This is the situation this TikToker’s boyfriend, Bill, found himself in when he walked into a Doctor’s office for an appointment, and an older lady who works there started rambling about the tattoos he doesn’t have.

It’s a mystery: What was this lady seeing, that no one else is capable of?

Which tattoos specifically?

@jordanthegreywitch

She works at the Dr’s office 🫣

♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

The TikToker, Jordan The Grey, recounts the story as she reads from the text messages she exchanged with her boyfriend at the time of the bizarre encounter.

Jordan reasonably suggests that the lady, perhaps due to bad eyesight, may have mistaken Bill’s chest hair for a chest tattoo. In order to dispel the mystery, she proposes that he ask the lady to point out the exact tattoos she likes the most.

Unfortunately, according to what Jordan indicates in the comments, the lady left before Bill got to ask her the million-dollar question. So, even though many commenters request an update that would satiate their curiosity, it does not seem like there is going to be any. Unless, for some stroke of fate, Bill happens upon the same lady and finally gets to inquire into what she was referring to when she said “nice tats.”

Some netizens in the comments agree with the logical assumption that the lady could have had vision problems which led her to mistakenly conclude that she was seeing tattoos on Bill. Others made less credible but more entertaining guesses: “Past life tattoos maybe?! 🤨”

We may never know what the lady saw. But, if no one hasn’t written it yet, a character with the power to perceive one’s past tattoos could make for an interesting piece of fiction.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
Margarida has been a content writer for nearly 3 years. She is passionate about the intricacies of storytelling, including its ways of expression across different media: films, TV, books, plays, anime, visual novels, video games, podcasts, D&D campaigns... Margarida graduated from a professional theatre high school, holds a BA in English with Creative Writing, and is currently working on her MA thesis.