The best recipes on TikTok

Most people who are aware of TikTok usually visualize dance routines and comedy videos when they first think of the app. However, if you’re a foodie and have delved deeper into the TikTok rabbit hole, then you know that some of the best and most interesting recipes can also be found on TikTok. Most of the time, all that a TikTok user has to do is look up one of the many food-themed hashtags and they’re bound to find numerous recipes to choose from.

Tags like #RecipesofTikTok or #FoodTikTokx are guaranteed to help users find easy-to-follow recipes that will make their taste buds tingle in ecstasy. From Disney movie-inspired meals to incredible desserts, TikTok has become a great platform to find new and innovative ways to make one’s cooking experience feel like the prelude to a masterpiece.

If you’re searching for something new to try for dinner or you simply want to attempt something you’ve seen on that app, then these recipes that are frequently the most liked will definitely provide inspiration.

Gigi Hadid’s Spicy Vodka Pasta

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is well-known for her beauty and reputation as a fashion icon, but what people may not know is that she’s also pretty creative in the kitchen. Her spicy vodka pasta recipe is currently one of the most popular on TikTok, and rightfully so, since the recipe looks so good. The best part? Despite its gourmet look, Hadid’s recipe is surprisingly easy to get ingredients for and make at home. Here’s a peek at the ingredients:

¼ cup of olive oil

½ red onion

2 garlic cloves

1 cup of heavy cream

1 cup parmesan cheese

6oz tomato paste

1 tsp of table salt

¼ tsp of black pepper

⅓ cup of cooked pasta water

2 tsp of rep pepper flakes

3 cups of cooked pasta

2 tbsp of basil

Ramen Lasagna

This isn’t your typical lasagna. Just as the name suggests, this Ramen-infused recipe incorporates the swirly ramen noodles with creamy cheese and sauce in an extremely easy recipe that you can make at any time. All you need is several packs of ramen, a jar of Prego tomato sauce, and shredded cheese of your choice. Once you follow the steps in the video, you simply put it in the oven to bake and voilá!

Air-Fried Oreos

Sounds totally weird but good, right? A simpler approach to the classic deep-fried Oreo recipe, air-fried Oreos substitute pancake batter for crescent roll dough and only takes a few minutes to cook in your air fryer. Basically, after rolling out the dough, you simply roll the Oreos back up, stick them in the air fryer, and powder them with confetti sugar after they’re finished cooking. If you’re looking for a quick dessert recipe to impress your children with, then this is definitely a great idea to consider.

Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta Bowl

If you’re one of those foodie fans that loves a good slice of bread to go with their pasta, then this interesting recipe will definitely catch your eye. All you need is shrimp, garlic, cream cheese, and parmesan cheese. After making the bread bowl separately, all you have to do is combine the two together and you have yourself a great pasta meal that even Olive Garden would be proud of.

Mozzarella Baked Pasta

A recipe that usually uses feta pasta as its main ingredient, Mozzarella Baked Pasta uses mozzarella cheese to replace the feta pasta as its base. Just add cherry tomatoes, olive oil, with a few seasonings of your choice, and you’ll have yourself a cheesy meal that is just as good as the original recipe. Along with a side of loaded ravioli, this is another quick and easy-to-make recipe that’s guaranteed to impress your friends and family.

Popeye’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Ever go to a fast food restaurant and think to yourself, “I can probably make this at home?” Well, this recipe for a Popeye’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich will definitely prove to you that it’s possible. All you need to make the marinade and the breading is a combination of seasonings and flour to turn a juicy piece of chicken into a sandwich that will fool even the most expert foodie into thinking that you purchased it from the Popeye’s restaurant itself.

DIY Chick Fil-A Sandwich

According to @wifediaries, once you figure out your ingredients, this recipe is extremely easy to make. All you need is a jar of Vlasic’s pickle juice, buttermilk, eggs, and flour to create the breading. Once you’ve cut your chicken the way you want it (breast, nuggets, or strips), you simply fry everything and create your own sauces as condiments. Pretty easy, huh?

Mini Corn Dog Nuggets

Normally when people think of nuggets, they usually think of chicken, but this recipe puts a spin on that idea by using bite-size corn dogs and frying them for a few minutes. An extremely fast and easy way to make snacks, these corn dog nuggets are guaranteed to be a big hit with the kids. All you have to do is add their favorite dipping sauce and you’re pretty much done.

Breakfast Quesadilla

It’s no secret that people love a good quesadilla, and on TikTok that love shows through the many different quick hacks to make one. All you have to do is cut the quesadilla into quarters and add preferred fillings to each section. Then once you’re done, just simply fold It up, grill it, and your quesadilla is ready to eat.

Sushi Sandwich

If you love sushi and have already tried the quesadilla hack, then this recipe twist is sure to get your mouth watering. Using the TikTok quesadilla hack, cut a piece a seaweed into four sections and flip each section into the next one until you’re done. Since it’s sushi, you won’t need to cook it, which means the only thing that’s left to do is eat it.

What’s your favorite TikTok recipe on this list? Sound off in the comments!