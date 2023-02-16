The best way to prep for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is now free to watch on YouTube

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is finally here, and despite so-so reviews it looks like it’s on track to make a bazillion dollars and continue the superhero era of modern cinema – for better or for worse. Because there are a million superhero movies and miles of backstory, Marvel was nice enough to create some video shorts to get everyone ready for the film.

YouTube recently released three episodes of “Marvel Studios Legends,” according to a Disney Plus press release:

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania launches Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but before diving into the Quantum Realm, fans can catch up with Marvel Super Heroes Ant-Man (Scott Lang), The Wasp (Hope Van Dyne), Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne with three episodes of the Disney+ Original Series “Marvel Studios Legends,” now available for the first time on Marvel YouTube.”

For those less familiar with the movie, here’s a synopsis.

“Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.”

The Legends series is a Disney Plus original production that “celebrates the epic heroes and villains of the MCU, and the moments that made them. There are a total of 29 episodes so far. The first Ant-Man video is about everyone’s second favorite insect-based superhero (Spider-Man is first, obviously).

The episode takes a look at all of the MCU moments from the titular character as he “faces off against powerful adversaries, meets the love of his life and becomes the dad he was destined to be.” Oh, and he was also instrumental in defeating Thanos.

The second video centers around The Wasp, who was “shielded from the action by her overprotective father, inventor Hank Pym. But when the Pym Particles fell into the wrong hands, Hope reluctantly trained a thief named Scott Lang to become Ant-Man.” The video traces her origins and follows through as she battles evil along with The Avengers.

Finally we have the third video. which centers around Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, “the original Ant-Man and The Wasp, but after an epic show of bravery, Janet was lost forever… or so Hank thought.” This video shows Pym’s path from scientist to doting father and how much things changed when Scott Lang came into the picture.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now.