TikTok creators have been known to add crazy acronyms like “NNN” or “DDD” to their videos as a nod to the latest event or dance challenge. Most of the time, the TikTok community knows what the acronyms mean, but there are some in the community who have a hard time keeping up with new ones as they appear.

If you’re an active fan of the app, then you’ve probably noticed that some of the creative videos have been using the term “AS” on their posts. What does these letters mean?

What does “AS” mean on TikTok?

For those who may not already know, AS stands for Adult Swim. According to Radio X, it usually involves users creating their own bumpers or bumps, which they follow up with the tag AS or Adult Swim.

What does TikTok use “AS” for?

Adult Swim content pays homage to the original Adult Swim bumpers or bumps, which were played before and after commercials on the Adult Swim block. Usually, the bumps were often quite simplistic and featured abstract objects such as an old broken-down car or a still of people swimming in a lake.

Now the trend has become popular on the TikTok app, as users incorporate the AS content into their posts to show how creative they are with the concept by using various ways to tweak the tag, such as writing it out by using cashew nuts.

What exactly is Adult Swim?

If you’re a fan of anime and Cartoon Network, then. you already know that Adult Swim goes as far back as the early 2000s. Basically, Adult Swim is a nighttime programming block of the animated network that targets adults and the late-night audience. It was launched as a way to play mature animation, anime, and other types of shows that may have otherwise required censorship for being on what is considered to be a children’s channel.

Usually the Adult Swim shows are known for their sexuality, nudity, strong language, graphic violence, and surreal adult themes. Since its inception, Adult Swim has been the home to several popular mature shows such as Black Jesus, The Boondocks, Family Guy, Morel Orel, Robot Chicken, and Rick and Morty.

It actually began in 2001 and, after growing in popularity, was even granted its own separate space on the Nielsen rating report in 2005 for targeting a different audience outside of Cartoon Network’s normal demographic.

How did the “AS” trend go viral on TikTok?

The trend first began when TikTok users started using the acronym and featured a beat from TikTok producer Vano 3000. The beat actually sampled BADBADNOTGOOD’s “Time Moves Slow” feat. Sam Herring.

How does Adult Swim feel about the trend?

Given that TikTok is now one of the best ways to market oneself as a creator, Adult Swim is more than happy that TikTokers are paying homage and pretty much providing them with free press. They’ve even gotten on TikTok themselves to inform creators that they’ve been paying attention, so the next time you’re on TikTok on a late night and find yourself up to no good, make sure to incorporate the AS tag.

Who knows? If your post is creative enough, you may just get a personal shout-out from the crew at Adult Swim itself.