Do we know the ‘Helluva Boss’ season 2 episode 10 release date?

Helluva Boss, the popular adult animated show, was created by Vivienne Medrano, also known as VivziePop. The show began airing in 2019 as a spin-off to Medrano’s animated show, Hazbin Hotel, and was released for free on Medrano’s YouTube channel. Helluva Boss has developed a huge fanbase that eagerly waits for new episodes of the show, but releases are often irregular due to the production team making them independently. Season 1 of Helluva Boss concluded in 2021, while season 2 began airing in 2022, and currently has 9 episodes out.

After the release of episode 7, VivziePop released a season 2 teaser on YouTube, giving fans a broad look at the Helluva Boss release schedule for the rest of 2024. The teaser announced that there will be five more episodes this year, and included clips of the episodes to give fans an idea of what to expect. The final five episodes for the second season of Helluva Boss and their release dates are:

Episode 8 “The Full Moon” – released on May 31, 2021.

Episode 9 “Apology Tour” – released on June 22, 2024.

Episode 10 “Ghostf***ers” – to be released in October 2024.

Episode 11 “Mastermind” – to be released in November 2024.

Episode 12 “Sinsmas” – to be released in December 2024.

So, while we do not know the exact release date for the next episode of Helluva Boss, we know that it will be coming sometime in October.

What happened in Helluva Boss episode 9?

The most recent episodes of season 2, “The Full Moon” and “Apology Tour,” have focused on Blitzo and Stolas’ relationship, bringing their rocky situationship to a head. After Stolas and Blitzo’s confrontation in “The Full Moon,” “Apology Tour” saw Blitzo trying to get Stolas’ forgiveness. Stolas stood his ground against Blitzo’s half-hearted apologies, pointing out that Blitzo never even said the word “sorry.” This prompts Blitzo to embark on the episode’s titular “Apology Tour.” The episode deals with Blitzo coming to terms with his past actions and all the people he has hurt, which leads to him doing some self-reflection. From the title and October release window of episode 10, it is safe to assume that “Ghostf***ers” might be a Halloween special.

VivziePop also shared that the episodes of Helluva Boss will be interspersed with bonus content such as shorts and behind-the-scenes content. These have already started airing, such as the short “Hell’s Belles,” and the behind-the-scenes recording of the musical number in episode 8.

