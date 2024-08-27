What happened to Chandler from ‘MrBeast’?

Love him or hate him, MrBeast is the undisputed king of YouTube. But as his channel of over 300 million subscribers continues to flourish, the spotlight over him has simultaneously begun to draw in controversy. And fans have begun questioning whether or not some of MrBeast’s collaborators are now jumping ship. Chandler Hallow, who seems to be appearing in fewer videos these days, has also left fans concerned about if he has cut ties with the MrBeast channel.

Who is Chandler from MrBeast?

Chandler Hallow is a YouTube personality best known for appearing on the MrBeast YouTube channel. He first started appearing on MrBeast in 2018 and frequently participates in challenges on the channel. Hallow is known among the fans and crew for losing a lot of challenges, which is one of the running gags about him. He is also well known for being the winner in the “Last to Leave $800,000 Island Keeps It” video where he won an island, but ultimately had to sell it due to high taxes.

Over the years, fans have learned a lot about Hallow, such as that he is a baseball player and used to play for the Chowan University Hawks. Hallow got married to Cara Davis in 2022, and the two are devout Christians who often post about their faith.

Recently, Chandler Hallow has made fewer appearances than usual in MrBeast videos, which has prompted fans to ask of his whereabouts, and if he quit, or got fired. Considering the recent scandals and allegations surrounding Jimmy Donaldson and the MrBeast brand name, it hasn’t come as a surprise to most fans that Hallow appears to be pulling back.

Did Chandler leave MrBeast?

Despite not being in as many videos as usual lately, it doesn’t seem like Hallow has left MrBeast. His last appearance was on Aug. 3, in a video titled “Survive 100 Days in Nuclear Bunker, Win $500,000.” However, he did not participate in the challenge and was only present in the background of the video.

This isn’t the first time Hallow has been rumored to have left MrBeast. In 2021, he was noticeably absent from the channel for months, causing fans to ask many of the same questions they are asking now. However, MrBeast wasn’t strewn in as much controversy then as he is now. Rumors about his whereabouts usually arise whenever he is absent for a while, such as again in 2022, when a rumor spread that he had been fatally shot while working on a video.

Nonetheless, Hallow dispelled the rumors then, and his recent appearance in a MrBeast video this month might be his means of dispelling the rumors now. All in all, the signs indicate that Hallow is still fully part of the MrBeast crew and isn’t leaving anytime soon. But with his own channel and a fairly new marriage, he’s definitely got more priorities on his table.

