Why did YouTube remove Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ and Adele’s ‘Hello’s music video?

YouTube has recently stripped its platform of numerous music videos and songs in the United States. Among the casualties are some of the most iconic and beloved tracks of our generation, including Nirvana’s grunge masterpiece “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and Adele’s soul-stirring ballad “Hello.”

Users attempting to play the blocked videos are greeted with a rather abrupt message: “It is not available in your country.” The purge has been extensive. For instance, every music video from Adele’s discography up to her latest album “30” has vanished. Similarly, Nirvana’s YouTube channel now presents a barren landscape, with only live performances like their MTV Unplugged session remaining accessible. Some of Nirvana’s music, such as the track “Come As You Are,” teasingly appears in search results, only to disappoint with an unplayable status.

So, what’s the reason behind this sudden disappearance of some of the most beloved songs in music history?

@KrisVisuals totally hear your frustration, our music license agreement with SESAC has expired without an agreement on renewal conditions despite our best efforts. for this reason, we need to block certain music content on YouTube in the US — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) September 29, 2024

A YouTube spokesperson told Variety on Sept. 28, 2024, that the company had been engaged in good faith negotiations with SESAC to renew their existing licensing deal. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to reach an equitable agreement before the current one expired. As a result, YouTube was obligated to remove all content represented by SESAC to comply with copyright laws. The dispute has led to the blockage of content from other well-known artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Bob Dylan, Mariah Carey, and Green Day.

SESAC, originally an acronym for the Society of European Stage Authors & Composers, is a performance rights organization (PRO) in the U.S. Unlike its sister organizations ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers) and BMI (Broadcast Music Inc.), SESAC is a for-profit entity and is the smallest of the three major American PROs. The organization started as a way to represent European composers of classical and jazz music whose works were being performed in the U.S. This was unique at the time, as other PROs focused primarily on American music.

Over the years, SESAC broadened its catalog to include not just composers from Europe but also American songwriters, film and television composers, and publishers. In recent years, SESAC has expanded its services and scope. It acquired the Harry Fox Agency, a major mechanical rights organization in the U.S., in 2015. This acquisition allowed SESAC to offer mechanical licensing and royalty collection. With a catalog that boasts over 1.5 million songs and a roster of more than 15,000 affiliated songwriters, composers, and music publishers, SESAC plays a pivotal role in the music licensing ecosystem.

While we can appreciate the legal complexities of music licensing, it’s hard not to feel a sense of loss when some of our favorite songs disappear overnight. SESAC’s iron grip also extends to countless lesser-known artists and songwriters, those unsung heroes who pour their hearts and souls into their craft. For these musicians, losing access to YouTube’s reach and exposure is a big blow. As passionate music lovers, we can only hope that YouTube and SESAC will find a way to bridge the chasm that divides them.

