All ‘Spy x Family’ arcs in order

Spy x Family is currently one of the most popular anime and manga series in the world, especially in Japan, its home country. The story follows Agent Twilight, a spy tasked with a secret mission to keep the peace between two enemy countries. For the sake of Operation Strix, he creates a make-believe family with Yor and Anya Forger, an assassin and an esper, respectively. The slice-of-life series focuses on the family’s hijinks to hide their true identities from the world — and one another — while delighting audiences with the occasional action scene.

The manga started publication in 2019 and since then, a total of 10 volumes have been released. In April 2022, Spy x Family premiered on TV as an anime series, which gathered a legion of new fans. Currently, the story is organized into 13 story arcs, but it’s worth keeping in mind that these arcs don’t have official names as of yet; these are fan-made and can therefore be subject to change. Furthermore, the series is ongoing, meaning that new arcs are yet to come.

Spy x Family story arcs

Image via Crunchyroll

Introduction arc – Manga chapters 1-2, anime episodes 1-2

Admissions Interview arc – Manga chapters 3-6, anime episodes 3-5

Eden Beginnings arc – Manga chapters 7-10, anime episodes 6-7

Secret Police arc – Manga chapters 11-14, anime episodes 8-9

Stella Star arc – Manga chapters 15-17, anime episodes 10-12

Doggy Crisis arc – Manga chapters 18-23, anime episodes 13-15

Midterm Exams arc – Manga chapters 24-28, anime episodes 16-19

Campbelldon Tennis arc – Manga chapters 29-35, anime episodes 20-24

Imperial Scholars Mixer arc – Manga chapters 36-42, anime episodes 24-present

Great Cruise Adventure arc – Manga chapters 43-57

WISE arc – Manga chapters 58-63

Friendship Schemes arc – Manga chapters 64-68

Red Circus arc – Manga chapters 69-present

Spy x Family is available for streaming on Crunchyroll, and its manga can be read on MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA.