Anime

‘Chainsaw Man’ chapter 171 release date, confirmed

Barem has revealed his sinister plan to Denji. What comes next?
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|
Published: Jul 8, 2024 04:08 am

Following the shocking reveal in the previous chapter of Chainsaw Man, fans are looking forward to what chapter 171 of the anime will bring. Chapter 170 began with Barem giving Denji sushi and advising him to savor it. Denji hastily ate, prompting Barem to discuss Chainsaw Man’s power to erase devil names, using everyone’s fear, as well as Denji’s unhappiness to transform.

Barem noted that Chainsaw Man is seen as a hero, complicating the process. The scene shifted to a deluxe fatty tuna reveal, which was actually Nayuta’s head on a sushi plate, a part of Barem’s plan to cause Denji deep suffering to unleash his true power. Here’s everything we know about chapter 171 of Chainsaw Man.

Release date and time

chainsaw man power and denji
Photo via TV Tokyo

Chainsaw Man chapter 171 will be released on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 12:00 AM JST. The exact release time may vary depending on your time zone. Release times are as follows:

  • Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 8:00 AM PT
  • Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM CT
  • Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET
  • Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 3:00 PM GMT
  • Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 4:00 PM BST
  • Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 5:00 PM CET
  • Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 8:30 PM IST
  • Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 1:30 AM ACT

Fans can read chapter 171 of Chainsaw Man on Shueisha’s Manga Plus and Viz Media’s Shonen Jump platforms. These platforms offer free access to the latest chapters, making it easy for fans to stay up-to-date with the series.

