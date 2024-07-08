‘Chainsaw Man’ chapter 171 release date, confirmed

Following the shocking reveal in the previous chapter of Chainsaw Man, fans are looking forward to what chapter 171 of the anime will bring. Chapter 170 began with Barem giving Denji sushi and advising him to savor it. Denji hastily ate, prompting Barem to discuss Chainsaw Man’s power to erase devil names, using everyone’s fear, as well as Denji’s unhappiness to transform.

Barem noted that Chainsaw Man is seen as a hero, complicating the process. The scene shifted to a deluxe fatty tuna reveal, which was actually Nayuta’s head on a sushi plate, a part of Barem’s plan to cause Denji deep suffering to unleash his true power. Here’s everything we know about chapter 171 of Chainsaw Man.

Photo via TV Tokyo

Chainsaw Man chapter 171 will be released on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 12:00 AM JST. The exact release time may vary depending on your time zone. Release times are as follows:

Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 8:00 AM PT

Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM CT

Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 3:00 PM GMT

Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 4:00 PM BST

Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 5:00 PM CET

Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 8:30 PM IST

Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 1:30 AM ACT

Fans can read chapter 171 of Chainsaw Man on Shueisha’s Manga Plus and Viz Media’s Shonen Jump platforms. These platforms offer free access to the latest chapters, making it easy for fans to stay up-to-date with the series.

