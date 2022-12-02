Did Mob die in ‘Mob Psycho 100’?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the recent episode of the anime Mob Psycho 100, as well as theories for what may come in the remaining episodes.

In the latest episode of Mob Psycho 100, the titular hero of the anime’s life hangs in the balance after finally deciding to tell his crush that he likes her. With only three episodes left in the popular anime series, is this the end for the world’s most powerful psychic?

Adapted from the manga by the same name, Mob Psycho 100 is written and illustrated by Japanese manga artist ONE. The series is one of the most popular anime of 2022, but everything must come to an end, even the best, which is why the ending of the latest episode left fans completely stunned.

Shigeo Kageyama – nicknamed Mob – is a seemingly typical teenage boy who actually has immense psychic abilities. He’s the most powerful human on the planet, but has one weakness – he’s too shy and awkward to confess his feelings to the girl he likes.

In Season 3, Episode 9’s “Mob 1 ~Moving~,” Shigeo discovers Tsubomi will be moving away and transferring schools. Realizing now is finally the time to shoot his shot, he makes plans to meet her at the park they used to play at together as children. With a bouquet of flowers in hand, Mob walks to the street corner to cross, where he saves a black cat from being hit by a car. As the crossing light flashes, he and another boy – distracted by a video game – cross the street. Unfortunately, a tired driver speeding down the road isn’t paying attention. The boy’s video game goes flying through the air, but as the camera pans down, the boy is safe, while Mob lies in the middle of the street with his flowers, blood pooling around him.

Mob sacrificed himself for another kid, but with three episodes left, that can’t be the end, right? Fans took to Reddit to voice their concerns over the final moments of the anime.

Luckily, the same events played out in the manga, which concluded in December 2017 with 101 chapters, so some people know what is coming in the final few episodes of the anime.

Warning: If you don’t want any future spoilers, stop reading now.

Good news – he’s alive. Bad news – the accident causes Mob to lose control of his psychic abilities, which he has been able to keep mostly at bay. The release of so much psychic power results in catastrophic damage to the city. Every single step he takes causes earthquakes, the electrical grid goes haywire and he destroys everything in his path.

Of course, he’ll be alright by the end, but after hiding his full potential for so long and then accidentally unleashing it, Shigeo may never be the same.

