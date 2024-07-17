‘Failure Frame’ episode 4 release date confirmed

Failure Frame — or, to give it its full name, Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells — is a Japanese light novel series by Kaoru Shinozaki that’s been running since 2017. A manga followed in 2019, which is also ongoing.

It follows a student named Tōka Mimori, who, along with his classmates, is summoned to a dark fantasy dimension by a mighty goddess who wishes for them to act as heroes in her world. While his peers quickly adapt and show great heroic potential, Mimori is deemed incapable and banished to a dungeon from which nobody ever escapes. However, after discovering he’s far more powerful than he initially realized, he plots revenge for his banishment.

The first episode of an anime adaptation was released on Crunchyroll on July 4, 2024, and a day later, it was released on TBS in Japan. The second episode followed on July 11 and 12, and the third is scheduled for the 18 and 19. But when will episode 4 be ready to watch?

When is episode 4 released?

Episode 4 of Failure Frame will premiere on Crunchyroll on July 25 and air on TBS one day later, July 26. American viewers can find all episodes on Crunchyroll here, where the fourth episode will appear on July 25.

With clean, crisp, and glossy animation, intriguing and well-developed characters, a high standard of voice acting, and plenty of exciting action and sinister violence, this anime is excellent so far. If you haven’t already, you should undoubtedly check it out.

