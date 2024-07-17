Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Failure Frame
Image via Seven Arcs
Category:
Anime
TV

‘Failure Frame’ episode 4 release date confirmed

It's another winner from Seven Arcs.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 06:46 am

Failure Frame — or, to give it its full name, Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells — is a Japanese light novel series by Kaoru Shinozaki that’s been running since 2017. A manga followed in 2019, which is also ongoing.

Recommended Videos

It follows a student named Tōka Mimori, who, along with his classmates, is summoned to a dark fantasy dimension by a mighty goddess who wishes for them to act as heroes in her world. While his peers quickly adapt and show great heroic potential, Mimori is deemed incapable and banished to a dungeon from which nobody ever escapes. However, after discovering he’s far more powerful than he initially realized, he plots revenge for his banishment.

The first episode of an anime adaptation was released on Crunchyroll on July 4, 2024, and a day later, it was released on TBS in Japan. The second episode followed on July 11 and 12, and the third is scheduled for the 18 and 19. But when will episode 4 be ready to watch?

When is episode 4 released?

Failure Frame
Image via Seven Arcs

Episode 4 of Failure Frame will premiere on Crunchyroll on July 25 and air on TBS one day later, July 26. American viewers can find all episodes on Crunchyroll here, where the fourth episode will appear on July 25.

With clean, crisp, and glossy animation, intriguing and well-developed characters, a high standard of voice acting, and plenty of exciting action and sinister violence, this anime is excellent so far. If you haven’t already, you should undoubtedly check it out.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).
twitter Link to www.kevjstewart.com