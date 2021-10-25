Here’s The Best Initial D Watch Order

In the late ‘90s, one anime that gathered a massive following was Initial D, the Japanese street racing series based on a manga run of the same name. Over the past two decades, the show has garnered a cult following and even seen further adaptations into a live-action film and plenty of other content.

Whether you’re new to the series or a returning fan, there is plenty of Initial D to binge. One thing you may be wondering is the best order to watch the show in.

Initial D has had multiple seasons along with four different movies and a handful of OVAs and specials. Here’s everything you need to know for your next binge of Initial D.

Initial D watch guide

There are two different ways that you can check out the Initial D series, which might be better depending on your available time and how much of the series you want to take in. The best way is to watch all of the original season of the show and the added OVAs. Check out what this includes below.

Initial D First Stage

Initial D Second Stage

Initial D Extra Stage (OVA)

Initial D Third Stage

Initial D Fourth Stage

Initial D Extra Stage 2 (OVA)

Initial D Fifth Stage

Initial D Final Stage

If you’d prefer to take in the Initial D story without as much of a time commitment, then you should check out the three movies that were more recently made to retell the story with new animation and character designs.