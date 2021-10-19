Here’s The Best Way To Watch Berserk

Few anime series have aged as well as Berserk. Ever since it first aired in 1997, the series has consistently garnered new followers and is still doing so today. Whether you’ve seen the series or not, you’ve likely heard the name thanks to its place in the heart of the anime community, or alternatively because of its controversial animation style.

Based on the anime series of the same name, Berserk tells the story of a mercenary named Guts and his band of subordinates called the “Band of the Hawk.” The show takes place in a medieval Europe-inspired world with plenty of dark aspects tied to its law.

Right now is the perfect time to begin watching Berserk, as we’ll likely get no more in the series, but there is plenty to consume between the series and its accompanying OVAs. Here’s the optimal order in which to watch Berserk.

Berserk watch guide

Berserk is the perfect anime to dive into for the first time or rewatch after years because the chronological watch order is identical to the show’s release order. This is mainly given the huge time gaps between releases in the franchise.

Berserk (1997)

Berserk: Golden Age Arc I – The Egg of the King (Movie)

Berserk: Golden Age Arc II – The Battle for Doldrey (Movie)

Berserk Ougon Jidaihen III: Kourin (Movie)

Berserk: Recollections of the Witch (OVA)

Berserk (2016)

If you stick to this order, you’ll be able to follow along with all the events in the series without any continuity issues. Whatever way you consume Berserk, you’re still getting one of the greatest anime stories of all time.