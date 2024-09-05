How to watch ‘Saint Seiya’ in order

If you’re a fan of epic battles and Greek Mythology, Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac is the anime for you. Between the different arcs, movies, and spin-offs, there’s quite a lot to get into with this 1980s classic.

That’s why watching the anime in the right order, although a bit tricky, is worth it! Here’s a guide to experience Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac in all its glory.

What’s Saint Seiya all about?

Remember the box office bomb that was the live-action Knights of the Zodiac? Well, that movie was based on the Saint Seiya manga, but greatly failed to scratch the surface of the storyline. Saint Seiya follows the “Saints,” a group of powerful warriors, who seek to keep Earth, and a reincarnate of the goddess safe. The original manga ran from 1985 to 1990, while the serial anime aired between 1986 and 1990.

The best Saint Seiya watch order

Saint Seiya: Galaxian Wars Saga (Anime episodes 1 – 41)

Saint Seiya: Sanctuary Saga (Anime episodes 42 – 73)

Saint Seiya: Evil Goddess Eris (Movie)

Saint Seiya: Asgard Saga (Anime episodes 74 – 99)

Saint Seiya: Heated Battle of the Gods (Movie)

Saint Seiya: Poseidon Saga (Anime episodes 100 – 114)

Saint Seiya: Legend of Crimson Youth (Movie)

Saint Seiya: Warrior of the Final Holy Battle (Movie)

Saint Seiya: The Hades Chapter Sanctuary (OVA episodes 115 – 127)

Saint Seiya: The Hades Chapter Inferno (OVA episodes 128 – 139)

Saint Seiya: The Hades Chapter Elysion (OVA episodes 140 – 145)

Saint Seiya: Omega

Saint Seiya: Soul of Gold (ONA)

Saint Seiya: The Heaven Chapter Overture (Movie)

Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas (Anime)

Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho (ONA)

Saint Seiya: Legend of Sanctuary (Movie)

Saint Seiya: Soushuuhen

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya (Reboot series)

Knights of the Zodiac (Live-action movie)

And there you have it—a comprehensive guide to watching Saint Seiya in the best order. You can stick to the main story arcs and sagas, and later venture into the spin-offs and movies. All in all, Saint Seiya promises a wild ride filled with heroic battles, divine powers, and unforgettable characters.

As far as where to watch the OG anime, Saint Seiya has bounced around a couple of streamers over the years, including Netflix and Prime Video. Thankfully, it premiered on Crunchyroll in 2023, with a remastered English dub. So you don’t need to venture too far anymore. The bulk of the franchise is available on the popular anime streamer, while the remake can be watched on Netflix.

