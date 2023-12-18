‘Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation’ release window, plot, and how to watch

The year is drawing to a close, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that anime news are about to cease anytime soon. As a matter of fact, new anime is being announced everyday, and Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation is just the most recent addition to our future watch-list.

The entire premise of the series is already plenty enticing on its own, but many anime fans are already deeming it a must-watch purely based on its connection to the best-selling manga of all time, One Piece. The upcoming series was adapted from a canon one-shot written by Eiichiro Oda in 1994, and no one doubts that it will be the perfect addition to the One Piece timeline.

On that note, if you’re unfamiliar with the original one-shot, and you really don’t want to miss out on the upcoming series, keep on reading.

What is Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation about?

Image via Crunchyroll

The upcoming series revolves around a legendary samurai called Ryuma, delving into his past and the events that turned him into becoming a legend in the One Piece universe. The serues will also introduce two new characters to the pirate world, Freya and Cyrano. According to Shueisha, Freya is a girl who miraculously survived an attack by a dragon that decimated her town. On the other hand, Cyrano is a swordsman on a quest to recover a stolen dragon horn.

In their journey, these two characters cross paths with Ryuma, a member of the Shimotsuki Family of Wano Country, at a bar. They quickly discover that Ryuma is a hotheaded swordsman and samurai who, despite enduring five days of starvation, is on his own journey with the goal of challenging the then-titled “The King,” the strongest swordsman at that time.

When is Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation coming out?

via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

The much-anticipated One Piece-adjacent series is set to debut on Crunchyroll in January. Although the exact release date and cast remain undisclosed, Crunchyroll has assured fans that the series will be simultaneously broadcast worldwide. In Japan, however, the anime will be available on Netflix and Prime Video.

While the specific details are still under wraps, we do have information about the creative minds behind the project. Sunghoo Park, associated with E&H Production, will be directing and composing the adaptation. Takashi Kojima, known for his work on The Heike Story, will be taking care of character designer. Additionally, the soundtrack will be crafted by Hiroaki Tsutsumi, known for his work on Teasing Master Takagi-san.

In the meantime, if you’re eager to get a jumpstart, you can dive into the one-shot, conveniently found in the “Wanted!” volume. This compilation gathers all of Oda’s one-shots before the debut of One Piece and is readily available for purchase on the usual online platforms.