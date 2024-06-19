‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 episode 22 release date confirmed

It’s right to point out that Mushoku Tensei has become one of the best fantasy anime of the modern age. The second arc of the second season, the Teleportation Labyrinth arc is ongoing. Episode 22 promises a mix of emotional moments, and action-packed adventures, and is arguably one of the best anime episodes of all time.

Image via Studio Bind

Produced by Studio Bind, and based on the light novel series by Rifujin na Magonote, Jobless Reincarnation has been a hit, not just in the isekai subgenre, but in the overall fantasy anime scene. Sundays are usually the release day for new episodes, and that’s not changed. On Sunday, June 16, 2024 at 8:30 PDT (11:30 EDT), season 2, episode 22 was released. However, for loyal fans of the English dub, you’ll have to wait until June 30, at 12:15 PM PDT (3:15 PM EDT).

What to expect in the latest episode?

Image via Studio Bind

In this episode, titled “Parents,” Rudeus’ painful past will resurface, as we will learn about the loss of his original parent, and how he’s found solace and closeness with his new family. On the action side, the group will face a fierce battle against the deadly hydra. The current arc began with episode 19, and there’s a lot more in store for Rudeus and the gang.

Every episode of this anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll, and the first season is free to air at no cost. However, if you want to watch the ongoing season, you will have to upgrade your Crunchyroll subscription.

