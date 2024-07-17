‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ Episode 3 release date confirmed

My Deer Friend Nokotan has brought in a heap of laughter since it debuted on July 7. While the manga is still ongoing, the anime has already begun to point others in the source material’s direction. Two episodes in, and My Deer Friend Nokotan is already one of the favorites for summer 2024, and episode 3 is almost here! Evidently, the uncommon friendship trope continues to be a major success for many anime, and the pairing of Torako and Nokotan are no exception.

When should you expect episode 3 of My Deer Friend Nokotan?

Image via Wit Studio

The humor-filled series is currently enjoying rave reviews, particularly due to its hilarious and comedic scenes. Episode 2 kept the laughter coming, and you can expect even more in episode 3, which is slated for a July 21 release. This means that so far, a weekly release is the intended schedule.

It is not so uncommon for a manga series to receive an anime adaptation so quickly, but the announcement of My Deer Friend Nokotan certainly took many by surprise. Thankfully, the show has proven to be a success. Notably, there hasn’t been an official statement about how many episodes season 1 of My Deer Friend Nokotan will have, but it’s a safe bet to expect a total of at least 12 episodes. Without any unexpected delays, it should run till Sept. 22, especially if the weekly release consistency is maintained. My Deer Friend Nokotan will air at 11:30 pm JST every Sunday in Japan, and on Crunchyroll at 8:00 am PT.

