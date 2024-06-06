Nokotan eating a biscuit in My Deer Friend Nokotan
Original Artwork by Oshioshio
Category:
Anime
Manga

Where to read ‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ manga, confirmed

There's no better time for fans of the zany comedy manga to get caught up before the anime's release.
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 03:54 pm

With its official anime adaptation from the same studio behind Vinland Saga and Spy x Family releasing in July, new fans of My Deer Friend Nokotan may want to get caught up on the zany slice-of-life comedy manga.

Recommended Videos

Originally created by Oshioshio, My Deer Friend Nokotan follows a prim and proper high school student named Torako Koshi after a chance meeting with a deer-girl that she discovers hanging from power lines on her way to school. Shortly after, the mysterious deer-human-hybrid transfers into Koshi’s class, introducing herself as Shikanoko, and begins hanging around Koshi, dragging her into a series of antics and threatening to expose Koshi’s past as a delinquent.

On March 13, 2024, it was announced by Wit Studio, the same production company behind hit anime adaptations like Spy x Family, Vinland Saga, and Attack on Titan seasons 1-3, that the studio would be adapting the series, complete with a hilariously adorable trailer that has already spawned a number of memes in the anime community.

Where to read My Deer Friend Nokotan

Thankfully for potential new fans of My Deer Friend Nokotan, the series is available in both physical and digital print thanks to Seven Seas Entertainment. The publisher began printing the manga in English in 2022, and all four volumes are available through retailers like Bookshop, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Waterstones, and Walmart. Seven Seas Entertainment describes the series as follows:

“Girl meets elk-girl — and chaos ensues! No one knows Torako used to be a delinquent. All of her classmates only know her as the perfect student. But everything changes when Nokotan, a transfer student with antlers, enters her life. Antlers aren’t the only thing strange about Nokotan. Her deer nose can sniff out Torako’s secret past! Whether it’s at school or the zoo, chaos follows this doe-eyed girl’s every step. Torako has so many questions! Is Nokotan a deer, a girl, or something in-between?”

While the official anime adaptation of the series won’t begin airing until July 7, 2024 in Japan, there’s still plenty of time to dive into My Deer Friend Nokotan while fans anxiously wait to see which streaming platform will license the anime for an English release.

