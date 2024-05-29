An ‘Attack on Titan’ stage musical is coming to New York City; here’s everything you need to know

What’s there to be said about Attack on Titan that hasn’t already been repeated ad nauseum for the better part of a decade now? Hajime Isayama’s sensationally dark epic made one of the most impactful jumps from manga to anime in history, and will surely go on to retain its iconic status in the Japanese genre fiction space for years to come.

But a great many of us have yet to see this nauseatingly violent story come to life in musical form, and according to Isayama himself, it’s somehow the perfect medium for the plight of Eren Yeager and his friends-turned-enemies-turned-kinda-friends-but-also-enemies. And with Attack on Titan: The Musical having already given its heart to Japan, it’s now gearing up to dazzle audiences overseas.

Indeed, a musical stage production of Attack on Titan will be taking over the New York City Center later this year, and it looks to be just as evocative of an experience as you’d expect. Here’s everything you need to know about Attack on Titan: The Musical.

Where can I get tickets for Attack on Titan: The Musical?

Tickets will be made available for purchase on June 3rd, with a Crunchyroll-sponsored presale currently live on the New York City Center website for $55 per ticket.

The musical will run from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13 at the aforementioned New York City Center, with performances at 7:30PM on the 11th and 12th, and a pair of 2:00PM matinees on the 12th and 13th.

What is Attack on Titan: The Musical about?

Image via NHK General TV

The story will, of course, take after Isayama’s manga, but it’s unclear exactly how much or which parts will be adapted for the stage musical. The trailer above teases that we’ll at least be seeing Eren’s Attack Titan, and a battle with the Colossal Titan seems to be on the cards as well.

The musical numbers complicate this matter even more; the anime didn’t have any (although can you imagine if it did?), so their presence here would allow them to toy with scenes that maybe didn’t have much heft in the original story, and also make it easier to jump forward in the timeline if need be. That’s also assuming there’s not entirely original, stage musical-exclusive scenes involved, or the entire plot isn’t reworked for the sake of this adaptation.

Who stars in Attack on Titan: The Musical?

Image via MAPPA

Attack on Titan: The Musical boasts an all-Japanese cast, with Kurumu Okamiya, Sara Takatsuki, and Eito Konishi respectively spearheading the cast as Eren, Mikasa, and Armin. The characters of Jean, Marco, Connie, and Sasha, meanwhile, will be portrayed by Shota Matsuda, Kazuaki Yasue, Yuuri Takahashi, and Sena. The absence of Annie, Reiner, and Bertholdt suggest a particularly unique plotline indeed.

Other cast members include Mitsu Murata, Takeshi Hayashino, Masanori Tomita, Mimi Maihane, Mitsuru Karahashi, Riona Tatemichi, Ryo Matsuda, and Takuro Ohno.

