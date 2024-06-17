Harley Quinn in an isekai anime
‘Suicide Squad ISEKAI’ Release Date Confirmed

Pinch me! I must be dreaming.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024

The unpredictable and chaotic world of isekai has seen its fair share of protagonists, from sword-wielding slimes to reincarnated washing machines and even a spider. But Harley Quinn in an isekai anime? Now that’s a sentence I never thought I’d say, but here we are!

Warner Bros. Japan, in collaboration with Wit Studio, is venturing into what might just be its most ambitious anime crossover yet with Suicide Squad ISEKAI. After the 2018 Batman Ninja and the more recent My Adventures with Superman, it’s clear that Warner isn’t shy about dipping its beloved DC characters into the rich, often quirky ink of anime. For long-time DC fans, it’s a fresh way to see old favorites without having to squint at subtitles or wrestle with the intricacies of a totally foreign cast—unless you consider orcs and dragons “foreign”, which, fair point.

Okay, but when is Suicide Squad ISEKAI releasing?

In Suicide Squad ISEKAI, Amanda Waller, the ever-resourceful puppeteer, pulls yet another one of her infamous strings, sending the Squad through a mysterious gate and into a realm filled with all the classic fantasy fixings. Our beloved band of rogues—Harley, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark—find themselves seemingly out of their universe. They have 72 hours to untangle a magical mess before the explosives implanted in their necks turn their field trip into a farewell tour. 

The adventure kicks off with a three-episode bang on June 27, 2024, on Max and Hulu. After that, keep your Tuesdays free because you’ll get a new episode each week, leading up to the grand finale on August 15, 2024. By then, if all goes according to Amanda Waller’s sinister plan, we’ll have witnessed emotional backstabbing to fill a grimoire. Or, at the very least, enough material to keep the water cooler conversations sparkling with “Did you see that?” moments.

