‘The Irregular At Magic School’ season 3 episode 13 release date confirmed

After a dozen thrilling episodes, the season finale is here.
Demi Phillips
Published: Jun 24, 2024 02:22 pm

Tsutomu Satō’s amazing light novel anime adaptation, The Irregular at Magic High School, is almost set to wind up with season 3. Sectioning all 13 episodes of the season into three acs, the anime adaptation premiered on April 5, 2024. With the next episode only a few days away, viewers are getting ready for the final moments of the season. 

The Irregular at Magic High School episode 13’s release date:

The Irregular at Magic High School has followed the same release pattern since the season’s debut earlier in April this year. New episodes have been released every Friday, and things don’t look to be changing. Without any unforeseen interruptions, season 3 episode 13 will premiere on Friday, June 28, 2024. Catch up on the exact moment of the show’s airing wherever you are globally at these times:

  • Japan Standard Time (JST)- 1:00 pm
  • Pacific Time (PT)- 9:00 am
  • Central Time (CT)- 11:00 am
  • Eastern Time (ET)- 12:00 am
  • United Kingdom (GMT)- 5:00 pm
  • Central Europe (CET)- 6:00 pm

Who are the voices behind the adaptation??

Notably, unless you’re a native speaker, you may have missed the voice replacement of Retsu Kudo. In season 3 of The Irregular at Magic High School, the late Motomu Kiyokawa was replaced with Houchu Ohtsuka. Nonetheless, these voice actors have remained since the show premiered: 

  • Yûichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba
  • Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba
  • Marina Inoue as Mari Watanabe
  • Atsushi Tamaru as Mikihiko
  • Yumi Uchiyama as Erika Chiba
  • Sora Amamiya as Honoka Mitsui
  • Takuma Terashima as Leonhart
  • Kana Hanazawa as Mayumi Saegusa

Will there be more episodes of The Irregular at Magic High School

Interestingly enough, information in circulation about this new season of The Irregular at Magic High School has been pretty vague. However, episode 13 will be the final episode of season 3. As for newer seasons, there are no definite answers. Viewers can catch all the episodes of the anime on Crunchyroll. 

