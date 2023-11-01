What is ‘Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade?’

The Jujutsu Kaisen franchise continues to expand with the new mobile game Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade. After several delays, there’s finally an update on the game’s status.

Anime fans will be excited to learn that Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade offers a brand-new and exciting story arc exclusive to the game. While it will also follow the storyline introduced in season 1, players will experience added content in the new Fukuoka Sister School Arc.

Like the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade will follow the first-year students at Tokyo Jujutsu High, including Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki. Their mentors Gojo Satoru and Kento Nanami are also featured in the game.

According to Crunchyroll, the game features all of the characters from season 1 and are voiced by the original actors. Players can also expect “a few original characters and newly-recorded voice lines from the anime’s cast.” The RPG game features a turn-based battle system where players fight cursed spirits.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade will be free to download and available for both iOS and Android users. As reported by One eSports, an Android 8.0 or newer with at least 4GB of RAM is required to play the game. Those with iPhones will need iOS 11.0 or higher.

When will Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade be released?

Despite several delays, Sumzap shared that Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade will become available in November 2023. While the developers have yet to narrow down the date, it’s likely they will in the upcoming weeks!