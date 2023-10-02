When could the next season of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ release?

You should be used to waiting by now.

Bleach is back! Yes, that’s right, once a part of the big three, 2023 has seen this anime live a new life that’s only set to get bigger in 2024.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War brings the manga’s final arc to the screen for the first time, and so far it has been extraordinary. With incredible battles in stunning animation, twists, and turns, anime fans have been eating well with this release.

If you’re like me and dying for more Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War after that big cliffhanger at the end of Part 2, then here is everything you should know for when you can expect to see Part 3 arrive on your favorite streaming streaming services.

Upon the conclusion of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2, Viz Media announced that the third part of this final arc dubbed “The Conflict” will be dropping in 2024. Fans should expect it to land around spring.

This is said to be the penultimate part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, so fans should expect things to get crazier when it lands. Of course, this shouldn’t be a surprise for anybody who has seen the finale of Part 2, which saw one of the most intense battles of the series yet.

Waiting until spring might seem long however, it is a similar wait to what we all just experienced between the first and second parts. If you’re just dying to find out how things progress, then you can always start reading the manga, which has been complete for years.

For those of you who are die-hard anime-only fans, we will be updating this article with an exact release date for the next part when it becomes available, so make sure to check back regularly.