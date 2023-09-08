Tokyo Revengers, the Liden Films anime based on the hit manga series of the same name, is returning for season three, and we finally have a release date. A trailer for the show’s highly anticipated third season dropped earlier in July, revealing the show was set to premiere sometime in October on Disney Plus. While the manga finished earlier this year, the show has plenty of material left to adapt, and the upcoming season will cover the Tenjiku Arc, a fan-favorite arc where the action picks up in an already action-packed story.

A quick plot refresher (or introduction for those not in the know): Tokyo Revengers follows Hanagaki Takemichi after he learns his ex-girlfriend Tachibana Hinata and her younger brother Naoto have died at the hands of the Tokyo Manji Gang. Soon after, Takemichi is pushed off a train platform only to land 12 years in the past, the year he was dating Hinata. Traveling between the future and the past, Takemichi decides he will do anything to prevent Hinata and Naoto’s deaths — even if it means rising through the ranks of the Tokyo Manji Gang himself. While on his journey, Takemichi learns the past and the present are even more linked than he realized and that time travel comes with new problems of its own.

It’s an exciting premise and filled with plenty of equally exciting fights of both the physical and mental variety. The manga’s success has led to not only an anime adaptation but also two popular live-action Japanese films. After a successful first season (available on Crunchyroll), Disney licensed the second season and will be doing the same with the newest. Here’s when fans can expect the third season of Tokyo Revengers.

Season three of Tokyo Revengers will premiere Oct. 3 on Disney Plus and Hulu. The cast will return to reprise their roles, as will director Koichi Hatsumi. In addition to the new season’s release date, the official Tokyo Revengers site shared that the newest opening song will be “Say My Name” by the band Hey Smith. The number of episodes hasn’t been revealed yet, but fans can likely anticipate a similar number as previous seasons.

The new season adapts the Tenjiku Arc, the penultimate arc before the final arc in the manga. Season three’s trailer offers viewers a glimpse of new antagonist Izana Kurokawa in action as well as a first look at Kachuko, another important character this season. Avoiding manga spoilers, the new season will show Takemichi leveling up his mental resolve and learning he can overcome even the worst of obstacles through willpower. If it’s anything like the manga, the past and the present will become even more entangled as Takemichi experiences hardships like never before.