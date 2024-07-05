Image Credit: Disney

Anime

When is ‘Wistoria: Wand and Sword’ set to release?

A young man on a quest to become the greatest magician… but he can’t cast a single spell.
Demi Phillips
Published: Jul 5, 2024

Wistoria: Wand and Sword is about to make its anime debut, which means all that magic and adventure will finally come to life on the screen!

This announcement has thrilled fans of the manga, which is written by Fujino Ōmori, illustrated by Toshi Aoi, and serialized in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine since December 2020. So, let’s officially dive in and explore the finer details regarding the manga series.

The synopsis, explained

Wistoria: Wand and Sword follows the journey of Will Serfort, a young boy who enrolls in Regarden Magic Academy to fulfill a promise to his childhood friend. The only problem is that he can’t use magic. Despite this flaw, Will aims to become a Magia Vander, one of the mighty magicians who sit atop the Wizard’s Tower. In order to make good on his promise, Will must rely on his sword skills and fight dungeon monsters to earn credits at Regarden Magical Academy.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword’s release date, confirmed

The much-awaited anime adaptation of Wistoria: Wand and Sword is set to premiere on July 7, 2024. It is a collaboration between Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures. Tatsuya Yoshihara will be directing, and is already well-known for his work on Chainsaw Man and Black Clover. The character designs are handled by Sayaka Ono, with music composed by Yuki Hayashi, who is famous for his work on My Hero Academia.

Fans can look forward to the opening theme “Fire and Fear” by Penguin Research and the ending theme “Frozen” by TRUE. The series will air every Sunday at 4:30 PM JST on TBS and will be available on multiple streaming platforms an hour later. With its release date just days away, fans can mark their calendars and prepare for a journey into a world where wands and swords collide.

