Where to watch ‘Black Clover’ while waiting for the Netflix movie

Black Clover fans only have wait a little longer to see the return of Asta in Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, marking the hit anime’s movie debut. The movie will premiere in Japan’s Friday Roadshow on March 31, 2023, and worldwide on Netflix.

Netflix Anime

Black Clover follows the adventures of Asta and Yuno, two orphans who strive to one day become the Wizard King. The only problem is, Asta was born without magic. The boys form a friendly rivalry in their journey and join the ranks of the Magic Knights to further their quest.

The Black Clover anime debuted in 2017 and ended in 2021, streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll. The anime series was extremely popular, watched in 87 countries and territories worldwide, and was named Crunchyroll’s most popular anime of 2020, as well as among the Top 100 Anime of the 2010s.

According to Netflix Anime’s official Twitter, the upcoming movie will be a Netflix original, not following the Manga. The film is written and designed by Japanese manga artist Yūki Tabata, the same anime artist responsible for the manga and anime series.

The trailer for the upcoming movie shows the two young men competing to see who will become the Wizard King. The story behind Asta’s mother remained a mystery throughout the anime’s run but was finally explained in the cliffhanger finale. Since then, fans of the hit show have been eagerly awaiting news on the movie’s release, following its announcement in July 2021.