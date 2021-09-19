Where To Watch The Devil Is A Part-Timer!

The Devil Is A Part-Timer! quickly became a cult-classic anime. Based on a series of light novels by Satoshi Wagahara, the series tells a unique story about the devil. While trying to conquer the world of Ente Isla, the devil is stopped by a hero called Emilia. However, the devil escapes by jumping through a portal with his accomplice, Alciel.

This portal causes both the devil and Alciel to land in modern-day Tokyo. Due to the lack of magic in our world, the devil and Alciel are turned into regular humans. Because of this, the devil, now using the name Sadao Maō, has to get a part-time job while trying to adapt to the real world. This leads to plenty of over-the-top comedy as the devil learns that this non-magical world isn’t as simple as it first seems.

A one-season anime was released in 2013, and for many years fans begged for a second season. At Kadokawa Light Novel Expo 2020, fans had their wishes granted when it was announced that The Devil Is A Part-Timer! will be getting a second season.

If you want to watch the first season in preparation for the second, here’s where you can watch it without having to pick up a part-time job of your own.

Tubi

Tubi has the entire first season of The Devil Is A Part-Timer! on its service. The platform is free, but it is ad-supported, so expect to see a few commercials here and there. However, this doesn’t detract from the experience.

Tubi offers the series in Japanese with English closed-caption subtitles. Tubi’s subtitles are very customizable, making it a fantastic option for viewers who need easy-to-read subtitles.

Funimation

If you want to preview the show, Funimation offers the first two episodes in Japanese for free. This lets you enjoy the exciting and hilarious opening acts of this popular series.

However, if you want to watch the English dub or see the episodes past episode 2, you’ll need to subscribe to their premium plan. So while Funimation isn’t a way to watch the whole series for free, it offers enough to give you a taste of the show’s tone and style.