Who is Genma Shiranui in ‘Naruto’ and what happened to him?

Naruto is a widely beloved and unforgettable anime with many complex characters and storylines. Over the plethora of high-stakes episodes, fans of the story follow the titular protagonist on his incredible journey to become the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village. The plot and world-building are so masterfully created that even the seemingly most unimportant character can catch the interest of fans.

Take Genma Shiranui for example. He was first introduced as a seasoned shinobi from the Hidden Leaf Village, and quickly warmed his way into the hearts of many. He is known for his calm demeanor and his penchant for making light of serious situations. His jovial nature also has him cracking jokes at times, and even though he’s not seen for the bulk of the anime, his time on screen is much adored by many viewers.

The Shadow of a Shinobi

Genma is quite proficient in wielding weapons and tools, but his expertise lies in his masterful use of senbon needles. He has completed over 900 official missions in total, not just as a deadly fighter, but also a resourceful one. His fighting prowess lands him a place in Konohagakure’s Anbu Black Ops, an elite group of shinobi sworn to carry out covert operations and protect the village. The Anbu also serves as bodyguards of the Hokage. This role highlights his proficiency in infiltration, espionage, and unconventional combat tactics. The seemingly small detail adds to his mystique and makes fans curious about his past and the missions he undertook.

Genma’s Beginning

Very little is known about Genma’s background or past. As a genin, Genma was placed in a team with Might Guy and Ebisu under the guidance and leadership of Choza Akimichi. During a part of their Chunin exams, his team went against Team Minato in the Forest of Death. The team also, at one point was confronted by a generation of Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist, an organization consisting of seven of the greatest blade-wielding shinobi in Kirigakure. The team managed to survive, as they were saved by the Eternal Genin, Might Duy, father to Might Guy. Genma also served under the Fourth Hokage and learned the Flying Thunder Formation Technique that immediately teleports him to wherever the Hokage is.

The Crucible of the Chunin Exams

Possibly the most memorable appearance of Genma is during the Chunin Exams arc which was a very defining moment in the anime. Genma worked as a proctor for the second phase of the exams, showcasing his keen observational skills. It soon became clear that he was one of the few characters in the series that can keep up with events unfolding in real-time, as well as detect small nuances amidst the chaos. Genma famously becomes embroiled in an unpredicted challenge as the exams progress. This was when Orochimaru’s forces invaded the village during the finals. While facing Baki, he enquired if Orochimaru was behind the invasion. Viewers were then granted a glimpse into his resolute nature and dedication to protecting the village.

The Fourth Great Ninja War and Beyond

The Fourth Great Ninja War was a colossal conflict that engulfed the shinobi world. As the allied forces of the various villages united against the Akatsuki, Madara, and their sinister plans, Genma was able to showcase his unwavering dedication by actively participating in the war. He, alongside Raido, was tasked with protecting the Daimyo at their safe house. Genma helped transport Mei Terumi, the Mizukage, to the battlefield using the Fly Thunder God Technique he had learned under the Fourth Hokage’s rule. He then joined the rest to face Madara. Genma was one of the many who were bound under Madara’s Infinite Tsukuyomi. As Naruto and Sasuke eventually released the powerful genjutsu, they freed Genma and the entire world, thereby ending the war.

Not much information is given about Genma’s life after the war but the audience gets to see him one last time as he stands guard at the village gate during the inauguration of the Sixth Hokage. Genma’s character embodies the quiet strength and unwavering determination that define the shinobi in the world of Naruto. He went from being a Chunin Exam proctor to an Anbu operative and then a war veteran. This all helps to paint a picture of a shinobi who faces challenges head-on, adapting and growing with each trial.