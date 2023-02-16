Who is Mika from ‘Seraph of the End?’: His age, birthday, and height, explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Seraph of the End.

Losing your family, especially at a young age, can be tough. Nobody knows this better than Seraph of the End‘s deuteragonist Mika (otherwise known as Mikaela Shindo or Mikaela Hyakuya), who loses his family twice in a row. First, he loses his parents in a mysterious car accident, and then, his adoptive siblings are killed in a vampire attack courtesy of Ferid Bathory, all whilst living in an underground, post-apocalyptic dystopia where humans are kept like cattle for sadistic blood-suckers’ benefit. However, it’s perhaps even sadder when he’s forced to join the very monsters responsible for their deaths after being turned into a vampire by Krul Tepes, their queen.

That being said, Seraph of the End‘s secondary lead maintains his inner strength despite his tragic past, holding fast to the hope that he’ll one day be reunited with his foster-brother Yuu (also known as Yuichiro Hyakuya or Yuichiro Amane), who escaped the bloodbath and reached human-held territory. When Mika discovers that his long-lost adoptive sibling has ended up joining The Japanese Imperial Demon Army (which consists of humans who survived the apocalypse, devoted to fighting vampires and other monsters with “cursed” demonic weaponry), he decides to do whatever it takes to get him back, finally reuniting with him in a moment of tense conflict.

For the rest of Seraph of the End thus far, Mika remains Yuu’s greatest friend and ally, ready to defend him against any potential threat at a moment’s notice. As someone with a tragic past and a clear-cut purpose, who’s also brave, loyal, smart, edgy, and brooding, the blonde-haired, sword-wielding badass has become a favorite amongst fans of the series, so naturally, they want to know more about him. Luckily, we’ve done some of the work for you, so you can check a few questions off your list, such as what his age, birthday, and height happen to be.

How old and tall is Mika, and when is his birthday?

Screengrab via YouTube/Quirkysnirky.

In Seraph of the End‘s present-day timeline, Mika’s current self is 16 years old, the same age as his foster-brother Yuu. In flashbacks in the anime, he’s shown at the ages of 8 and 12 (when he met Yuu and lost his second family, respectively). However, it turns out that he’s a much older being than he seems since he and Yuu both existed as angels with the “seraph” gene in the ancient past. Such being the case, he’s over a hundred million years old. To date, he’s been an angel, a human, a vampire, and a demon. That’s quite a record, even for a character in a supernatural story!

As far as height goes, Seraph of the End‘s deuteragonist comes in at 5’8″, making him an inch taller than his adoptive sibling, who stands at 5’7″. His birthday also puts him ahead of Yuu, if only by a similarly slight margin. He was born on May 1, 2004, while his foster brother was born on Oct. 16, 2004.