Who uses Sun Breathing in ‘Demon Slayer’?

In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, the swordsmen known as Demon Slayers have trained themselves to utilize breathing techniques to unlock incredible elemental and superhuman abilities to fight against the demonic forces of the great demon lord, Muzan Kibutsuji. So far, viewers have seen several breathing styles, including Water Breathing, Flame Breathing, Thunder Breathing, and Beast Breathing. But now that the anime’s second season is adapting the manga’s Entertainment District Arc, the only thing that anyone is talking about is the existence of Sun Breathing. But what exactly is it, and what does its first user have to do with the Tanjiro?

Tanjiro and his connection to Sun Breathing

In Tanjiro’s fight with the demon Rui, the young Slayer uses his Hinokami Kagura for the first time, later explained as a ritual passed down through the generations of Tanjiro’s charcoal merchant family as a dance and offering to Hinokami, The Fire God. At the beginning of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro is seen learning the dance from his father and somehow incorporates it into a deadly Breathing Technique, capable of harming the strongest demons.

However, thanks to the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, Tanjiro eventually finds out that the Hinokami Kagura Technique is part of another breathing technique from long ago, about which Kyojuro’s father, Shinjuro, harbors information.

When Tanjiro travels to speak with Shinjuro about the information; he is immediately shunned after the former Flame Hashirs sees his hanafuda earrings and assumes that the boy practices the art of Sun Breathing, which Tanjiro had never heard of up until this point. Shinjuro goes on to explain to Tanjiro that all other breathing forms are “nothing more than imitations of the original Sun Breathing.”

Yoriichi Tsugikuni: The original user of the Sun Breathing style

After Tanjiro clears the air about the true purpose of his visit, Shinjuro then offers Tanjiro a chance to look at some text that details the Sun Breathing technique. He even sends Tanjiro a letter later on explaining how the Hinokami Kagura dance actually incorporates the 13 forms that make up the art of Sun Breathing.

However, in the manga, Tanjiro eventually finds the truth out for himself after experiencing a series of strange dreams — called inherited memories in the series — involving his ancestor Sumiyoshi. During the dreams, Tanjiro experiences events in Sumiyoshi’s life, including a conversation with Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the creator of Sun Breathing, and the first Demon Slayer of the Sengoku period. Tanjiro comes to learn that Yoriichi is well-known in Demon Slayer history as the strongest swordsman to ever exist in the organization and the only Demon Slayer to almost defeat Muzan by himself.

As Tanjiro travels through his inherited memories, he ends up observing Yoriichi as he performs the first 12 Sun Breathing formations that helped the famed Demon Slayer perfect his Breathing Style. And since Yoriichi supposedly didn’t leave any heirs, it seems that he left Sumiyoshi his hanafuda earrings and the method of Sun Breathing as a way to carry on his legacy. Thanks to Sumiyoshi, those movements have been passed down through the generations and eventually became known as Hinokami Kagura. Now, with his family’s connection to the technique, Tanjiro also has the ability to become the second Sun Breathing user in Demon Slayer history.