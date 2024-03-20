All ‘Haunting Adeline’ spicy chapters, confirmed

The following article contains references to sexual assault.

Recommended Videos

In the realm of romance books, there is spicy, and then there is spicy. H.D. Carlton’s book, Haunting Adeline, falls into the latter category.

Dark romance is a popular genre in the TikTok book club, and this book fits the bill. The subject material is so mature that it has a warning in the beginning that no one over 18 should read it. Containing depictions of sexual assault and sex trafficking, readers be warned. The events of Haunting Adeline commence after the titular Adeline moves into her late grandmother’s home. She discovers that she has a stalker who soon ingratiates himself into her life. The controversial territory of the book covers Zade’s obsession with Adeline and eventually the two embarking on a romance together. This book is not for the faint of heart and will be triggering for some. But for those who are a fan of spice, this has more than enough chapters to skip to.

What are the spicy chapters in Haunting Adeline?

Carlton’s book has amassed a lot of controversy for its brutal depictions of violence and nonconsensual activity. However, the dark romance has also amassed massive popularity on TikTok — or BookTok, if you will. Many readers flood to these books to read the spicy content. Haunting Adeline has a lot to parse through and the mature chapters featuring sexual content are as follows:

8

16

18

21

23

25

30

33

34

38

40

For those intrigued, it should be noted that Haunting Adeline ends on a cliffhanger. The series concludes with the sequel entitled Hunting Adeline. The series was self-published by Carlton and is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Proceed with caution.