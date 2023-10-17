What is John Grisham’s net worth?

A globally popular writer of thriller novels, John Grisham is amongst the richest authors in the world. The second book of his published in 1991, The Firm, rocketed him into bestseller lists and closer to his current wealth. He’s even popular enough that his books have even been adapted into several different movies, again making him even richer.

While it’s enough for many readers and fans of his to simply know he’s amongst the world’s richest authors, some want to know the specifics. Exactly how much money has John Grisham amassed in his time as a writer?

How much money is John Grisham worth?

After selling over 300 million copies of his books worldwide, it’s no surprise that John Grisham is a very wealthy man. But did you know he is well within the top 1% of Americans by net worth? Grisham sits at a net worth of $400 million, and makes somewhere around an average of $65 million annually. This puts him right at half the net worth of James Patterson.

John Grisham has released over 50 novels, so his wealth is spread out across various sources. He has also had multiple books of his adapted into television and film, making for more lucrative cash flow resources. Grisham also has multiple homes and dabbles in philanthropy in the form of youth baseball and Baptist missionary work. Since he loves baseball, he even donated over a $1 million to the Virginia Cavaliers, the baseball team of the University of Virginia.