Category:
Books

Who wrote the ‘Three-Body Problem’ book series?

The popular Netflix series is all based around his mind-bending idea.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 11:33 am
The Three Body Problem
Image via Amazon.com

Netflix’s adaptation of one of science fiction’s most mind-bending books is drawing in massive crowds, and sparking interest in the story 3 Body Problem is based on.

Recommended Videos

That novel shares a name — sporting slightly different stylization — with the Netflix series, and it’s brilliant story is unfolding on thousands of screens as people tune in to the enthralling world set down in the 2008 release. Its actually the first of several, all of which make up the Remembrance of Earth’s Past  trilogy. The first book in the series is broadly considered one of China’s most-successful releases of the last few decades, and its all thanks to the brilliant man who put the story to page.

The writer behind China’s most successful novel of the 21st century

Cixin Liu
Image via Henry Söderlund/Wikipedia (CC BY 4.0)

In the western world, familiarity with The Three-Body Problem didn’t reach most people until Netflix’s adaptation released. With the debut of 3 Body Problem, however, the door was opened for people from all walks of life to step into the stunning and cerebral world created by Liu Cixin.

Cixin penned the first novel, initially serialized in Science Fiction World, in 2006, but it was later published as a standalone novel, releasing to shelves in 2008. The story’s complex approach, which relies on the three-body problem in orbital mechanics, was inspired by Cixin’s love for science fiction and his background as an engineer. He cites some of sci-fi’s best — George Orwell and Arthur C. Clarke — as his inspirations, and that love for the genre bleeds through every word of his captivating books.

related content
Read Article All ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ books, ranked
'A Court of Thorns and Roses' book series by Sarah J. Maas
Category: Books
Books
News
News
All ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ books, ranked
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 4, 2024
Read Article ‘How to destroy your career as an author in one tweet’: Writer turns his own fans against him with terrible take on libraries
Rob Copeland tweet
Category: News
News
Books
Books
‘How to destroy your career as an author in one tweet’: Writer turns his own fans against him with terrible take on libraries
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Is J.K. Rowling going to jail?
JK Rowling
Category: Books
Books
Celebrities
Celebrities
Is J.K. Rowling going to jail?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Where does J.K. Rowling live?
J.K. Rowling
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Books
Books
Where does J.K. Rowling live?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 2, 2024
Read Article All ‘Iron Flame’ spicy chapters, confirmed
'Iron Flame' book cover
Category: Books
Books
News
News
All ‘Iron Flame’ spicy chapters, confirmed
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Mar 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ books, ranked
'A Court of Thorns and Roses' book series by Sarah J. Maas
Category: Books
Books
News
News
All ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ books, ranked
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 4, 2024
Read Article ‘How to destroy your career as an author in one tweet’: Writer turns his own fans against him with terrible take on libraries
Rob Copeland tweet
Category: News
News
Books
Books
‘How to destroy your career as an author in one tweet’: Writer turns his own fans against him with terrible take on libraries
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Is J.K. Rowling going to jail?
JK Rowling
Category: Books
Books
Celebrities
Celebrities
Is J.K. Rowling going to jail?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Where does J.K. Rowling live?
J.K. Rowling
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Books
Books
Where does J.K. Rowling live?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 2, 2024
Read Article All ‘Iron Flame’ spicy chapters, confirmed
'Iron Flame' book cover
Category: Books
Books
News
News
All ‘Iron Flame’ spicy chapters, confirmed
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Mar 29, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.