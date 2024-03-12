What is the ‘3 Body Problem’?

Netflix is ready to blow your mind with its new sci-fi series, 3 Body Problem. If the pedigree of its showrunners is any indication, fans are going to be in for an intense and immersive ride, and stakes have never been higher for the streamer.

3 Body Problem has been developed by the Game of Thrones dream team, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The two have remained relatively quiet since the backlash heard across the world. Game of Thrones ended in 2019 in one of the most divisive series finales to date. Adapted from the series of best-selling novels, 3 Body Problem is their chance to return to form.

The story takes place in a fictional world where Chinese scientists intercepted a signal of extraterrestrial origin in the ‘60s. Now, in the present day, scientists are quickly getting killed off. With an impressive ensemble cast including the likes of Benedict Wong, Eiza González, and Liam Cunningham — among many more — 3 Body Problem looks to be one of Netflix’s next big hits. But aliens, scientists, and impeccable actors aside, some fans may be wondering: What exactly is the “3 body problem?”

3 Body Problem’s 3 body problem, explained

“Should philosophy guide experiments or should experiments guide philosophy?”

This is the eternal question that author and computer engineer Liu Cixin asks in his novel, The 3 Body Problem. The book is Hugo Award-winning, and explores complex concepts. At the center of it is the 3 body problem. In astronomy, this is the problem whereby scientists are unable to predict the outcome of three objects gravitating around each other.

Because there are too many unknown variables in such an equation, the potential outcomes become chaotic. Anything could happen in the future, such as planets falling out of orbit, or even crashing into one another. Modern calculations have determined that our solar system is at least stable for the next 100 million years. But that is only with the data we currently have. If another variable enters our solar system, we can no longer predict what will happen.

Say, for instance, if a spacecraft entered this somewhat stable system of planets. Scientists would no longer be able to predict any outcomes or foretell the chaos that could ensue. This potential problem is reflected in The 3 Body Problem when an alien civilization confronts humanity. It also refers to the system where the alien race is from; theirs is a solar system of three stars orbiting each other.

Cixin has been celebrated as one of the best writers of current modern science fiction for the way he combines scientific fact with narrative storytelling. He has given his input into the Netflix series, which may add even more realism to the series. 3 Body Problen premieres on Nettlix on March 21.