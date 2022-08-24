22 years ago today, the world was introduced to the ‘Harry Potter’ film trio

Prepare to feel really old, like really old. Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the world being introduced to the official leading three cast members of the Harry Potter franchise, one year before the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone came out in theaters.

In a video circulating on social media, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint appear at a press conference, being revealed to play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley respectively.

When the original cast looked back at the early days during the 20th anniversary Harry Potter special — Return to Hogwarts —they recalled how excited they were during the audition. The film’s director, Chris Columbus, said in the special that the search for Harry Potter ended when they saw a young Radcliffe on TV. He also revealed that the trio glued together during the first screen test after multiple experiments with other actors.

According to Watson, something felt “right” when it was the three of them when the producers were testing out different actors on who would play the iconic trio.

Since the three were cast, they were warned that the media would be swarming them so they can’t go home and that their lives would change forever.

“I do remember that it was the three of us, something felt different and like, right and easy. I do remember the ‘click’.”

In 1997, it was announced that the Harry Potter books would be adapted into films. All seven books were turned into eight extremely successful movies. While changes were made so the film adaptation was suited for the big screen, it still followed the story of the boy who lived and his journey through the wizarding world.

