26 year-old Vittoria Ceretti is not out of the woods yet — Leonardo DiCaprio could still ditch girlfriend after engagement news proves to be hoax

Leonardo DiCaprio is still not ready to ditch the bachelor life and settle down despite recent speculation that he is already engaged to his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.

Recommended Videos

Earlier this week, several news outlets reported that the Hollywood actor, 50, was already engaged after popular celebrity gossip curator Deuxmoi claimed it received an email alleging DiCaprio popped the question to the 26-year-old model, and she said yes.

Leonardo DiCaprio and model Vittoria Ceretti are reportedly engaged. (via DeuxMoi) pic.twitter.com/nNHouUxMAP — 21 (@21metgala) November 25, 2024

The news quickly spread like wildfire since the Titanic actor is known for not wanting to settle down and having an age limit for his partners. Fans had a field day expressing their reactions on social media as many joked about someone finally brave enough to lock DiCaprio down. Others poked fun at the idea that he’s “making a lifelong commitment to someone over 25.”

Unfortunately, a source has come out to debunk the rumor, telling Page Six on Tuesday: “This is nothing more than an internet rumor.” The source also pointed out how such engagement rumors target the actor almost every month, and this time, it just so happened that it became believable since DiCaprio celebrated his 50th birthday milestone on Nov. 11.

Leonardo DiCaprio is not engaged to model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, despite online rumors https://t.co/MWkBEh5Wg6 pic.twitter.com/Krg6mMtawM — Page Six (@PageSix) November 26, 2024

It’s also worth noting how much DiCaprio seemingly values what he has with Ceretti compared to his past girlfriends. After throwing a lavish party with his pals, co-actors, and collaborators in Hollywood to celebrate his birthday, the Academy Award-winning artist jetted off to Mexico with just his girlfriend, his mom, Irmelin, and the latter’s partner, David Ward.

The lovers reportedly enjoyed their private vacation in the tropical country, but specific details about their itinerary were not released. A few months prior, the couple also vacationed on a luxurious yacht in Sardinia, Italy, and Ceretti appeared to not have a problem bonding with DiCaprio’s celebrity pals who joined them.

DiCaprio and Ceretti were first linked in August 2023 after they were spotted together in Santa Barbara, California, enjoying a low-key date with just ice cream and coffee. A month later, the Killers of the Flower Moon star introduced the fashion model to his mom, suggesting he quickly got serious with their romance.

Leonardo DiCaprio has been dating Vittoria Ceretti who is 25 years old and is the daughter of designer Francesca Lazzari and has modelled for Alexander McQueen and Versace. She is Born in Brescia, Italy. I don’t know if anyone has dated more models than DiCaprio. #DiCaprio pic.twitter.com/42WgQ9pQSl — Blue Bay Network (@BlueBayNetwork) September 23, 2023

Considering how quickly their relationship progressed, it should come as no surprise that they are being plagued by engagement rumors. Aside from the recent false alarm, the couple also made the headlines in March of this year after Ceretti was photographed with a new ring on her left hand.

Photos obtained by Page Six at the time showed the Italian beauty showing off her new sparkler while grabbing lunch at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles with her boyfriend. The sighting prompted one insider to tell the outlet that the two were “enjoying getting to know one other on a deeper level.”

Nevertheless, the speculation eventually dissipated when Ceretti stopped wearing the piece of jewelry. She also hadn’t posted anything featuring the ring on her Instagram since then.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear where DiCaprio and Ceretti plan to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Last year, they went to London to spend time with her family. Regardless of where they will stay this year for the occasion, the couple will still generate a lot of attention since many are now invested and excited to find out if marriage is, indeed, in the cards for them.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy