‘Interested in his girlfriend more than he is’: Leonardo DiCaprio just turned 50 and now everyone’s wondering the same thing

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated turning 50 years old, and now the internet is wondering if he’ll ever have a girlfriend who can say the same.

From lyrics in Taylor Swift’s songs (“I’d be just like Leo, in Saint-Tropez”) to sly jokes made at awards shows, DiCaprio’s dating history is frequently ribbed. He gets older, but his lovers stay the same age — and that age is always 26 years old or younger.

Will his girlfriends age with him? — POG ® (@PogDigital) November 11, 2024

Once a generation’s dream boy and now a walking red flag in the eyes of some, DiCaprio has never been married. A handsome fellow and a frequent Martin Scorsese collaborator, it’s not shocking that Leo says yes to the comforts fame and fortune provide aging men in Hollywood.

Why you guys are interested in his girlfriend more than he is 👀🤣 — Helena 🐾 (@takeep_) November 11, 2024

Although often brought up in jest, DiCaprio’s modus operandi has opened discussion on several important topics. It sparked useful conversations about power imbalances, why this behavior is such a trope, and how heterosexual men diverge from heterosexual women when it comes to age preference.

Women in studies typically preferred their partners to be the same age or slightly older/younger than them. Men, regardless of age, have been observed to prefer women in their 20s. So, it’s not just a Hollywood state of mind, then. It’s more that men with lots of money and social power are able to better live out their fantasies, which includes what some may call bought affection.

Leo’s dating history

People first took notice beyond headlines when the user TrustLittleBrother made a now infamous dating chart detailing the ages of women DiCaprio has dated. The identified limiting factor for any Victoria’s Secret hopeful was 25 years old.

He was previously linked to models Gisele Bundchen, Gigi Hadid, and Eden Polani, to name a few. The situation with Hadid was reportedly short-lived. Before his current partner, he publicly dated actor Camila Morrone for over two years. The binding factor is that they were all under 26 years old during the relationship.

His longest associations according to the chart were with Bundchen and Bar Redaell. He was seemingly with them for six years each, back to back. After that, things tend to fizzle out after one-to-two years in most cases; they must not have had much in common.

It should be noted DiCaprio’s exes have all been consenting adults. He has often been wrongly linked to women, too. For example, he didn’t actually date Polani, a 19-year-old who went viral on social media for sitting next to him at a party in 2023.

DiCaprio’s current girlfriend is model Vittoria Ceretti, who fits his usual type — she’s an Italian model in her 20s. Their relationship went public in the summer of 2023 when she was 25 years old.

DiCaprio’s love life is in the spotlight, but he’s far from the only actor who leans this way. There are too many to list. Not enough people cared about age gaps to make noise in the 1990s and early 2000s apparently, so there are plenty of people with similar histories that the internet hasn’t clocked yet.

